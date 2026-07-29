GTA 6 Gameplay Reportedly Coming in August, Insider Says

GTA 6 gameplay could finally be revealed in August, according to a new report. If accurate, Rockstar Games may soon give fans their first proper look at how Grand Theft Auto VI plays ahead of its November 19 release date.

GTA 6 Gameplay Could Be Revealed in August

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

This latest update comes from popular gaming insider NateTheHate. In a recent Q&A on X, the leaker gave his take on when Rockstar Games might release the next GTA 6 trailer. The exchange happened when a fan asked Nate when we would see gameplay from the much-anticipated title. According to Nate, it could be very soon.

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“I expect to see a fair bit of GTA 6 this month” said in response. The insider then clarified, “I mean August.” Because Nate was directly responding to a question about when GTA 6 gameplay could be shown, his answer might suggest that Rockstar Games could reveal gameplay in August 2026. However, it should be pointed out that Nate framed this as something he “expects,” rather than information confirmed by one of his sources.

Screenshot: X NateTheHate2

He also didn’t technically mention “gameplay” in his replies. That said, NateTheHate is one of the industry’s most reliable insiders. On top of having one of the best track records, he is also responsible for leaking the Zelda Ocarina of Time remake on Switch 2 a whole two months before it was announced by Nintendo.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

NateTheHate also recently said that GTA 6 is still on track to hit its November 19 release date and that it won’t be delayed. “No. GTA6 will arrive in November as planned.” While Rockstar Games has already confirmed that its 2026 launch is set, you can’t blame some fans for still being wary.

After all, Grand Theft Auto VI has been delayed twice now. We are also less than four months away from GTA 6’s launch, and we still don’t have a third trailer or gameplay footage. However, Nate did give his insight into GTA 6’s marketing plans after a user called the lack of gameplay “suspicious.”

In response, he wrote, “[Rockstar Games] have a marketing plan & they are sticking to that plan. No reason for concern.” All of Nate’s latest comments seem to line up with what other industry insiders have also said. For example, in June, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier said that he was “90% confident” GTA 6 would not be delayed again.

GTA 6 Marketing Could Finally Ramp Up Soon

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

If NateTheHate’s latest comments are anything to go by, Rockstar Games could finally pull back the curtain on Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay in August. With the November 19 release date less than four months away, a new gameplay trailer would make sense as the studio begins ramping up its marketing campaign.

That said, until Rockstar makes an official announcement, fans should treat the August window as an insider’s prediction rather than a confirmed reveal.