6 New GTA 6 Gameplay DetailsFrom The Guardian’s Rockstar Interview

A new Grand Theft Auto VI preview from The Guardian gives us a better idea of what Jason and Lucia will actually be doing in Vice City. The outlet’s Keza MacDonald visited Rockstar North and saw everything from an early look at how robberies work to some surprisingly specific things you can do between jobs. Here are the biggest GTA 6 gameplay details from the preview.

Jason and Lucia Start With Small-Time Crimes

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, GamesRadar, Edge Magazine

In GTA 6, Jason and Lucia start with smaller jobs, hotwiring cheaper cars and picking basic locks. Bigger jobs come later in the story. Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson described them as “a younger couple with their backs against the wall,” which helps explain why their first jobs are smaller.

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There’s a distinction when it comes to cars. Some parked vehicles require tools you’ll get later in the story in order to steal them. However, Nelson previously explained that you can still take a car from someone who’s already driving it.

You Can Scope Out a Robbery Before Going In

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The also describes scoping out a location before you rob it. You can look for a back entrance or a safe code, and you can disable security cameras or take the footage. The idea is that a little prep can help you get through a job without drawing as much attention.

In Rockstar’s demo shown to the outlet, a jewelry store robbery turned into a chase involving police cars and helicopters after a guard decided to open fire on Jason and Lucia.

Jason and Lucia’s Relationship Can Change Based on How You Play

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Jason and Lucia can call and text each other when they’re apart, and go on dates when they’re together. That can mean going to the gym or grabbing a drink. In what might be the most GTA detail in the whole preview, a liquor store robbery can also count as a date. There’s even a button to hold hands.

Nelson said players can look after the relationship or let it deteriorate. The preview describes consequences for neglecting it, though exactly how far those consequences go remains unclear.

You Can Switch Between Jason and Lucia for Most of the Game

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

According to Rockstar, players can freely switch between Jason and Lucia most of the time. MacDonald explains that certain acts lock you into one character’s perspective for part of the story.

You Can Spot 62 Kinds of Birds With Binoculars

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

If you spent hours filling out your animal compendium in Red Dead Redemption 2, here’s a feature you are going to like. GTA 6 has 62 kinds of birds to spot.

During the demo, Jason pulled out his binoculars to identify a gull at the beach, which added it to a wildlife logbook.

GTA 6 Is the First Grand Theft Auto to Encourage Empathy

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Rockstar is giving players ways to show empathy for the first time in Grand Theft Auto. In The Guardian’s interview, Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson said the team built in ways for players to do that if they want to.

Crime is still central to GTA 6, but Nelson said your actions will affect how the game plays out. Nelson described empathy as a design choice supported by optional mechanics. For example, Jason can ask a dog’s owner if he can pet it.

MacDonald also saw how people react when you interrupt a conversation. Some might wonder who you are, while others are a little less friendly about it. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait much longer to see how these features play out for ourselves. on November 19 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.