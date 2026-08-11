New GTA 6 Gameplay Features Leak Ahead of Netflix Stream

New GTA 6 gameplay details have reportedly leaked ahead of the upcoming Netflix stream. According to a new report, Grand Theft Auto 6 will feature advanced AI, deeper vehicle interactions, and gameplay that feels completely different from GTA V.

GTA 6 Leak Claims Gameplay Will Feel Completely Different From GTA V

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

This latest rumor comes from popular YouTuber HipHopGamer, who claims to have revealed new GTA 6 gameplay details ahead of the Extended Look Netflix stream on August 27. During a recent interview, the gaming industry veteran reported that Grand Theft Auto 6 would feel dramatically different from GTA V and previous games in the series due to several new features.

Videos by VICE

HipHopGamer specifically claims that GTA 6 has groundbreaking AI, immersion, and interaction system features that make the game feel next-gen. The YouTuber also highlights a new mechanic that reportedly allows Jason and Lucia to actively work together during missions in unique ways. Here is a list of all the leaked GTA 6 gameplay features, according to the YouTuber:

Gameplay supposedly feels “completely different” from previous GTA games due to its AI, immersion, and new interaction systems

Stealing, entering and exiting cars, and gameplay inside vehicles are significantly more intricate

Jason and Lucia can work together during gameplay—not just switch between characters

The world is extremely reactive, with events happening around the player reportedly creating new gameplay possibilities

Controls and responsiveness are supposedly good enough to appeal to competitive and esports players

GTA 6 “wasn’t just made for games,” with its technology reportedly intended for film and TV applications as well

Future UGC could allow entire branded storylines and movie campaigns to change the GTA 6 world, going beyond what we’ve seen in Fortnite

The game reportedly has major PS5, DualSense, and PS5 Pro features, with some aspects compared to Astro Bot’s controller integration

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Before you write this off as just a rumor, recent Take-Two patents might actually support some of what HipHopGamer is reporting. However, we should still take these claims with a grain of salt, as the YouTuber doesn’t provide any additional sources.

Take-Two Patents May Support Some of the GTA 6 Leaks

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Back in June, players discovered that several had been filed describing immersive gameplay systems. While the filings didn’t state that they were for GTA 6 specifically, many believed at the time that they could be connected to the much-anticipated title.

Interestingly, the patents may correspond with some of HipHopGamer’s leaked Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay details. Here are some of the new animation features listed in the Take-Two patents:

Smashing car windows

Reaching for door handles

Interacting with the gear shift

Using handbrakes

Operating pedals

Looking into mirrors

Using radios

Interacting with switches

Riding motorcycles

Adjusting to different seat heights

Continuing an animation if another vehicle crashes into the car while the player is entering it

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

If these systems are being used for GTA 6, the game could feature an incredible level of animation and environmental interaction. Jason and Lucia may respond to even the smallest details around them, particularly when entering, driving, or interacting with vehicles.

That said, HipHopGamer isn’t a known leaker. While he has been around the gaming industry for years, he isn’t specifically known for accurately leaking unannounced details. His claims should therefore still be taken with a major grain of salt.

However, considering how revolutionary Red Dead Redemption 2 was when it launched, many of these rumored features don’t sound entirely unbelievable. We may not have to wait long to find out, as Rockstar could reveal more gameplay during the GTA 6 Extended Look Netflix stream on August 27.