GTA 6 Leaks May Finally Be Over Following $250K Cash-Out

The group behind the recent GTA 6 leaks may finally be done posting gameplay footage. According to a new report, the leaker has reportedly cashed out their Meme Coin, which could mean they are no longer planning to leak Grand Theft Auto 6 videos.

GTA 6 Leaker Reportedly Cashes Out Over $250,000

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

This latest update comes from GTA Forums , who has been actively investigating the mysterious group behind the recent GTA 6 leaks. According to Vit Cit, the account responsible for leaking multiple Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay clips online has reportedly cashed out the cryptocurrency it had been promoting over the past week.

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“I’m going to post a more detailed post later but after digging through the transactions roughly $268K was withdrawn from the transaction fees for $CYBERLEEK. The money was then divided up between 4 transactions and sent to various wallets that ultimately ended up in three different places.”

Screenshot: GTA Forums Vice Cit

Vit Cit then went on to explain why he believes the GTA 6 leaks might be done for now: “CyberLeek moved over $250,000 across the blockchain tonight so here we are. I expect this to be the final part to this investigation as it seems CyberLeek may be done and has decided to cash out and let their meme coin free fall.”

Will the GTA 6 Gameplay Leaks Finally Stop?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

At the time of writing, the group behind the GTA 6 leaks has not released a statement or confirmed that it will stop posting gameplay videos. However, many users believe the leaks could be over now that the meme coin promoted alongside the footage is reportedly being cashed out and is bleeding in value.

Interestingly, this latest development has sparked a larger discussion about the motivation behind the leaks. Initially, the group leaking the GTA 6 gameplay footage claimed it was a protest against Rockstar Games potentially abandoning physical disc support. The account said it would stop leaking videos if Rockstar apologized and confirmed that the game would receive a physical release.

However, some users remained skeptical and believed the leaks were always about promoting the meme coin and making money. Regardless of the motivation, it appears that the stream of leaked Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay footage might have finally come to an end. Only time will tell if the group resurfaces. For now, however, GTA Forums users are reporting that the account behind the leaks has cashed out its meme coin earnings.