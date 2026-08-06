GTA 6 Gameplay Trailer Announced for Netflix on August 27

Rockstar Games has announced that an extended look at GTA 6 is coming to Netflix on August 27. Interestingly, Netflix subscribers will be able to watch the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI presentation six hours before it launches on Rockstar Game’s official YouTube channel.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games surprised players today by revealing that the first GTA 6 gameplay trailer will launch on Netflix on August 27. The studio announced the collaboration with the streaming platform in a post on X. “See an extended look at “Grand Theft Auto VI”, the next evolution in the groundbreaking “Grand Theft Auto” series.”

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Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, August 27, 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. While Rockstar has not confirmed exactly how long the presentation will be, its title suggests it will be a more substantial look at the highly anticipated open-world game. The official GTA 6 Extended Look Netflix page is also now live and can be bookmarked.

Here is when the GTA 6 extended look premieres on Netflix across the United States:

Time Zone Date Netflix Premiere Time Pacific Time August 27 12 PM PT Mountain Time August 27 1 PM MT Central Time August 27 2 PM CT Eastern Time August 27 3 PM ET

GTA 6 Extended Look Comes to YouTube Six Hours Later

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Netflix

Those without a Netflix subscription will still be able to watch Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look for free later that same day. The GTA 6 gameplay trailer will launch on the official Rockstar Games YouTube channel and the Grand Theft Auto VI website at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET on August 27.

That means Netflix will have the GTA 6 extended look exclusively for six hours before it becomes widely available on Rockstar’s platforms. Trying to figure out when that goes live in your region can be a bit of a headache, so we’ve created an easy-to-read table below that shows when you can watch the GTA 6 extended look on August 27 for free:

GTA 6 Extended Look YouTube and Website Release Times

Region Date Release Time US Pacific Time August 27 6 PM PT US Mountain Time August 27 7 PM MT US Central Time August 27 8 PM CT US Eastern Time August 27 9 PM ET Brazil August 27 10 PM BRT United Kingdom August 28 2 AM BST Central Europe August 28 3 AM CEST Turkey August 28 4 AM TRT United Arab Emirates August 28 5 AM GST India August 28 6:30 AM IST China August 28 9 AM CST Japan August 28 10 AM JST South Korea August 28 10 AM KST Australia East Coast August 28 11 AM AEST New Zealand August 28 1 PM NZST

Rockstar has not yet confirmed what will be shown during the presentation. However, with it being promoted as an “Extended Look,” fans will undoubtedly be hoping for a deeper look at GTA 6 gameplay, its open world, and its main characters. Unfortunately for fans outside the US or without a Netflix subscription, they will have to wait an extra six hours.