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GTA 6 Gameplay Trailer Announced for Netflix on August 27

The GTA 6 gameplay trailer and extended look premieres on Netflix on August 27, six hours before its Rockstar Games YouTube release.

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Rockstar Games has announced that an extended look at GTA 6 is coming to Netflix on August 27. Interestingly, Netflix subscribers will be able to watch the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI presentation six hours before it launches on Rockstar Game’s official YouTube channel.

GTA 6 Extended Look Release Date & How to Watch

GTA 6 Gameplay Trailer Netflix
Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games surprised players today by revealing that the first GTA 6 gameplay trailer will launch on Netflix on August 27. The studio announced the collaboration with the streaming platform in a post on X. “See an extended look at “Grand Theft Auto VI”, the next evolution in the groundbreaking “Grand Theft Auto” series.”

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Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, August 27, 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. While Rockstar has not confirmed exactly how long the presentation will be, its title suggests it will be a more substantial look at the highly anticipated open-world game. The official GTA 6 Extended Look Netflix page is also now live and can be bookmarked.

Here is when the GTA 6 extended look premieres on Netflix across the United States:

Time ZoneDateNetflix Premiere Time
Pacific TimeAugust 2712 PM PT
Mountain TimeAugust 271 PM MT
Central TimeAugust 272 PM CT
Eastern TimeAugust 273 PM ET

GTA 6 Extended Look Comes to YouTube Six Hours Later

GTA 6 Extended Look Netflix Page
Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Netflix

Those without a Netflix subscription will still be able to watch Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look for free later that same day. The GTA 6 gameplay trailer will launch on the official Rockstar Games YouTube channel and the Grand Theft Auto VI website at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET on August 27.

That means Netflix will have the GTA 6 extended look exclusively for six hours before it becomes widely available on Rockstar’s platforms. Trying to figure out when that goes live in your region can be a bit of a headache, so we’ve created an easy-to-read table below that shows when you can watch the GTA 6 extended look on August 27 for free:

GTA 6 Extended Look YouTube and Website Release Times

RegionDateRelease Time
US Pacific TimeAugust 276 PM PT
US Mountain TimeAugust 277 PM MT
US Central TimeAugust 278 PM CT
US Eastern TimeAugust 279 PM ET
BrazilAugust 2710 PM BRT
United KingdomAugust 282 AM BST
Central EuropeAugust 283 AM CEST
TurkeyAugust 284 AM TRT
United Arab EmiratesAugust 285 AM GST
IndiaAugust 286:30 AM IST
ChinaAugust 289 AM CST
JapanAugust 2810 AM JST
South KoreaAugust 2810 AM KST
Australia East CoastAugust 2811 AM AEST
New ZealandAugust 281 PM NZST

Rockstar has not yet confirmed what will be shown during the presentation. However, with it being promoted as an “Extended Look,” fans will undoubtedly be hoping for a deeper look at GTA 6 gameplay, its open world, and its main characters. Unfortunately for fans outside the US or without a Netflix subscription, they will have to wait an extra six hours.

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