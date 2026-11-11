GTA 6 Guardian Interview Reveals New Gameplay Details

A screenshot circulating ahead of the Grand Theft Auto VI launch has revealed a part of a Guardian interview with Rockstar North’s Rob Nelson. The excerpt reveals new GTA 6 features that gives us a better idea of what Jason can do while exploring Vice City. Here’s when you can read the full interview.

When Is The Guardian’s GTA 6 Interview Coming Out?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, GamesRadar, Edge Magazine

The Guardian’s full GTA 6 interview with Rockstar comes out on Saturday, November 14, 2026. At the time of writing, it’s unclear if the Saturday issue will be behind a paywall, so players may have to subscribe to read the full conversation.

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However an excerpt of the Guardian interview was released early in the outlet’s “Pushing Buttons” newsletter which previews the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI edition. Here is everything that was revealed so far:

GTA 6 Lets Jason Eat and Drink at the Same Time

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

According to the Guardian excerpt, Jason can take bites of a donut with one hand while sipping a beer with the other as he walks around a gas station. Rockstar’s Rob Nelson also showed off how Jason eats a hot dog during a demo he gave to the Guardian.

“[Rob Nelson] takes huge delight in showing me tiny details, such as the way that Jason eats a hot dog or how, as he walks around a gas station, he can take bites of a donut with one hand while sipping a beer with the other. When Jason starts running, he hikes the six-pack of beers he’s carrying into the crook of his arm, the liquid inside the bottles sloshing around.”

The Guardian goes on to describe the details in GTA 6 as impressive and unprecedented for most AAA games. “The level of detail in this game is simply out of reach for any other game developer thanks to Rockstar’s abundance of money and time, and the patience from its parent company, 2K Games.”

The GTA 6 Demo Also Showed a Jewelry Store Robbery

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Finally, the excerpt also describes a jewelry store stickup during the Vice City demo. According to the writer, Rob Nelson was briefly bothered by how one of the security guards’ feet were positioned.

This gives you insight into the level of detail Rockstar are paying attrition to in order to make Grand Theft Auto VI a polished experience when it launches on November 19.

This is only a small snippet of the full GTA 6 Guardian interview. For more new gameplay details, players will want to keep an eye out for the Saturday issue which reportedly drops on November 14.