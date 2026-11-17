Crime only pays in the Grand Theft Auto universe. In real life, if you, say, attempt to extort the creators of Grand Theft Auto 6 by stealing tons of clips of the then-unfinished game, crime pays quite well if your currency is jail time.

Arion Kurtaj, the guy behind the 2022 Rockstar Games security breach, has officially pleaded guilty to a string of cybercrimes, according to BBC reporting. Way back when he was a teenager, Kurtaj was under police protection because a group of “rival hackers” were out to get him after he had stolen Bitcoin.

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While under the watchful eye of the police, Kurtaj managed to crack the corporate fortress of one of the world’s biggest game developers using just an Amazon Fire Stick, a smart TV, and a Bluetooth mouse and keyboard. He’s the McGuyver of hackers.

If breaking into Rockstar to leak 90 clips of GTA 6 wasn’t enough to secure his spot in internet infamy, his resume with the Lapsus$ hacking gang also featured hacks into the systems of major corporations like BT/EE, Revolut, and Uber. During the Uber extortion attempt, Kurtaj, a real classy criminal like a real-life Thomas Crown, punctuated his ransom demand by posting a picture of his own dick.

‘GTA 6’ Hacker Pleads Guilty Years After One of Gaming’s Biggest Leaks

Kurtaj was initially deemed unfit for a traditional criminal trial due to the severity of his autism, which got him an indefinite hospital order in late 2023. But following a routine medical assessment, he was deemed fit for trial. I guess his autism cleared up. The 21-year-old has pleaded guilty to computer misuse, fraud, and a handful of random other charges like biting multiple people while in custody.

Sounds like a handful, and I hadn’t even mentioned the time that he somehow smuggled a phone into prison to taunt the police on Snapchat. A true mad lad, this one.

As the world braces for the impact of Grand Theft Auto 6, Kurtaj braces for his incoming sentencing, which will finally bring an end to the long, drawn-out crime saga.