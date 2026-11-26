Grand Theft Auto fans had to wait for over a decade for GTA 6 to release, eagerly anticipating meeting new characters while also returning to the exciting environs of Vice City.

Still, considering GTA 6 reached $3.79 billion in sales just in its first day alone, it’s likely that many players are experiencing the thrills for the first time. Here are some tips for those who might be a GTA newbie.

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A Few Tips for Beginners in GTA 6

Thanks to X user @DannyAraya, who shared some tips he had discovered on the r/PS5 Reddit page, players have plenty of tips and tricks at their fingertips. The list covers dealing with the police and other NPCs, tips for driving, helpful hints on aiming, and more.

There’s a coded clue for the map, which shares the fact that explorable buildings are shaded a dark blue, while those that are more for set decoration are a lighter blue. The post also suggests holding down the left trigger on a controller while clicking the right analog stick, which switches the camera to first person for a different perspective.

Many of the tips in the Reddit post center around – unsurprisingly, given this is a Grand Theft Auto game – driving, fighting hand-to-hand, and dealing with the police. One driving hint might be a little unusual, though, considering traditional road rules probably aren’t a huge concern in Vice City. It has to do with turn signals.

Driving Through Vice City

Tapping left or right on the D-pad will activate the appropriate turn signal, and doing so means that oncoming traffic will let the player pass, while other drives allow them to merge. Similarly, there’s an easy way to make sure Jason or Lucia are going the right speed limit, maybe to help them avoid the police. To do so, just hold down the right trigger partway, and the car will automatically follow the posted limit.

Another driving hint focuses on the player’s partner. According to the post, the player can choose to have their partner character follow them in a different car. For example, in control of Jason, the player can hold the D-pad right for the partner menu as they stand next to a car, and instruct Lucia to drive. Then Jason can get in his own car and Lucia will follow him.

Fighting People

When it comes to fighting, the post also has a few handy hints. Hitting left and right trigger at once will grab an opponent if Jason or Lucia is fighting hand-to-hand, while hitting the right trigger and moving the joystick in a certain direction will shove the combatant that way. If on a motorcycle, hitting the square or X button will kick someone away, while the same button will fling a car door open and shove the opponent back.

Evading the Cops

Last but certainly not least, there are a few tips that make it a little easier to evade the police or get away during a chase. Before the action begins, make sure to double tap the Y or triangle button to leave the car engine running, so the player can dive back in and floor it when the time comes to peel out. Or, if they are with their partner, the player can choose the backseat by holding the Y or triangle buttons while standing next to the door.

And, to avoid catching the eye of any police officers around, the player can duck down by holding the circle or B button. While that may not seem a particularly thrilling choice, sometimes, it might just be wiser to cruise on by.