It seems like GTA 6 has everything – blazing guns, fast cars, the potential for epic romance…and a haunted hotel. Or, at least, a hotel that very much appears haunted, with mysterious noises and a thick fog that might remind players of a certain town whose hills are notoriously silent.

And it’s not the only source of the strange or paranormal in Leonida.

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Welcome to the Marbelle Hotel

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Located in Crosstown, a neighborhood across the interstate from downtown Vice City, the Marbelle Hotel appears to be abandoned, although – as the player may discover – that doesn’t necessarily mean they are alone there. Either way, they can make their way inside through an open back door, ignoring the “For Sale” sign, as no real estate agents or potential buyers are going to show up to interrupt them.

After heading inside, players will spot a safe located in a back corner, but they still need to find the code required to open it, which means going further into the hotel. On the top floor, the door at the head of the stairs opens on its own.

A mannequin stands in the corner of the hallway, Blair Witch-style, and there’s a pipe leaning against the wall beside it. Silent Hill fans may instinctively want to grab it, since a lead pipe is a popular melee weapon throughout the franchise, including the recent Silent Hill: Townfall and both versions of Silent Hill 2.

There’s another mannequin at the end of the hall, propped on a bed, with the charming warning, “Take your leave, be banished, cast out thy!” apparently carved into the floor next to it. A mysterious symbol also appears on the wall above the bed.

GTA 6 Has a Hidden Haunted Hotel, and It’s Absolutely Terrifying

Heading through the door that opened by itself, players find themselves stuck in the stairwell, at which point strange red symbols and graffiti appear on the wall, and bizarre whispers fill the room. The image calls Silent Hill to mind once again, potentially nodding to Heather of Silent Hill 3 being trapped in the mirror room.

Eventually, the door at the top of the stairs will also open of its own volition, and the player makes it onto the roof – only to see that the streets below have apparently become Silent Hill, if the thick, obscuring fog is anything to go by. The fog remains, both inside the hotel and outside, until the player finds the code to open the safe. At that point, the fog dissipates, and the player can grab some cash.

This haunted hotel straight out of Silent Hill isn’t the only unusual side quest in the game. Players can also stumble upon a creature known as Skunkape, which gives off strong Bigfoot vibes, and there is even a chance to interact with alien life forms.

Anything can happen in Leonida, it seems.