Only one day into the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, players continue to discover all it has to offer. The game’s launch on November 19, 2026, has become the biggest video game launch in history, with an estimated 24.6 million copies sold. In the game, the fictional radio stations that you can listen to are among the most important features. There are around 810 songs on the radio stations, and this iconic 2000s group is included.

My Chemical Romance‘s very first song is featured in GTA 6. This is also their first time ever appearing in one of the Grand Theft Auto games. This may be due to the band’s historic comeback in the 2020s. Out of the songs fans would expect from the band, they didn’t expect to hear their first song ever. Back in September 2001, lead singer Gerard Way witnessed the 9/11 attacks. He saw the terror attack unfold while stuck in traffic on his way into Manhattan for work. At the time, Way was working as an intern for Cartoon Network, commuting each day from Hoboken, New Jersey.

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Would My Chemical Romance Exist If 9/11 HAD Never Happened?

The 9/11 attacks made Gerard Way reconsider his corporate position, and suddenly, he shifted his focus towards music. With this, he penned the lyrics and guitar for a song called “Skylines And Turnstiles”. After presenting this song to guitarist Ray Toro and drummer Matt Pelissier, it became the band’s first song. It was later included on their debut album, I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love. After the band exploded into the mainstream with the success of their sophomore album in 2004, many fans discovered the band’s raw debut album. Since then, fans have speculated if the band would’ve ever formed if it weren’t for the 9/11 attacks.

‘Skylines And Turnstiles’ Can Be Heard On The Chamber 106.6

In GTA 6, there’s a heavy metal radio station called The Chamber 106.6, hosted by Tom Araya and Kerry King from Slayer. Other familiar voices on the station include actor Brian Posehn, TV personality Caity Babs, and SiriusXM radio host Shawn “The Butcher” Winkler.

The defining emo band My Chemical Romance appears on the station alongside metal legends. Metallica has multiple songs featured on the station, along with tracks by Megadeth, Anthrax, Slayer, Judas Priest, and Iron Maiden. My Chemical Romance isn’t the only 2000s band to appear on the radio station. Other 2000s bands include Linkin Park, Bring Me The Horizon, and System Of A Down.

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