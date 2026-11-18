Everyone needs time to themselves every once in a while. Booking a solo hotel room is one good way to do that, and it allows someone to decompress, to starfish on a big bed and watch TV, and…play GTA 6 with minimal interruptions. One gamer took that idea and ran with it, booking a hotel room for himself right before the game became available worldwide on November 19.

A 'GTA 6' fan booked a hotel room for an entire week just to play 'GTA 6' without being bothered



"My wife thinks I'm crazy or unfaithful" pic.twitter.com/j57uH0B1PR — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) November 18, 2026

One week in a hotel room Alone to play gta 6

As noted on Instagram, one Reddit user took to the “GTA6unmoderated” sub to share his plans for the nail-bitingly close U.S. release of the game. The title of the post simply reads, “I’ve rented a hotel room for a week so nobody can bother me”. The post itself features a picture of the gamer standing in front of a TV featuring the GTA 6 background, with the gamer himself grinning while GTA 6 stars Jason and Lucia pose seriously on the screen behind him.

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There is definitely a wide range of reactions in the comments, although some is just silly banter. One user leaned into a long-running joke: “We’ve got this guy booking a hotel room for GTA6 before we got GTA6.” Another comment simply featured a GIF of Chris Evans as Captain America, saluting the camera.

This gamer definitely isn’t the only one who is making plans based on his excitement around the game. In fact, back in October, there were concerns that so many people would put in PTO or simply call in sick to work that it would actually impact the U.S. economy. It was estimated at the time that 1.5 million people might miss work that day, with some companies even building the release date into their time-off package.

Now that the wait is so very close to being over – or is already over, depending on timezones – gamers will soon be able to turn on their console of choice and finally see GTA 6 ready to play. Whether they take the day off, book a hotel room, or wait until they get home from work, one thing is clear.

The streets of Vice City are about to become very busy.