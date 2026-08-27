GTA 6 Takes Around 80 Hours to Complete, Rockstar Reveals

GTA 6 could take players approximately 80 hours to complete. According to Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson, one of his recent playthroughs of Grand Theft Auto VI lasted around 80 hours and included the entire campaign alongside some optional content.

GTA 6 story length is around 80 Hours to Complete

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

In a new GTA 6 preview, The New York Times reported that Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson completed an approximately 80-hour playthrough of GTA 6 in February. However, that figure does not represent the main story alone, as his playthrough also included optional objectives and other activities throughout Leonida.

Videos by VICE

According to the report, Nelson completed the campaign alongside “some optional goals with narrative ramifications.” Interestingly, this confirms that certain side objectives can affect how parts of Jason and Lucia’s story unfold. In other words, some activities outside the main campaign may have consequences for the wider narrative.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Although it’s important to note, the 80-hour figure comes from Nelson’s personal playthrough and should not be treated as an exact completion time for every player. Those who focus exclusively on the campaign may finish GTA 6 much faster, while anyone attempting to explore Leonida and complete everything could spend considerably longer with the game.

GTA 6 Story Will Be Divided Into Chapters like RDR2

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

In another GTA 6 preview discussion, Nelson also confirmed that the GTA 6 campaign will be separated into multiple chapters, similar to Red Dead Redemption 2. According to the Rockstar developer, this structure helps the team organize the game’s major missions and establish its most important story moments.

“The game is set over chapters, which also help us figure out how the game is going to move,” Nelson explained. Once those major plot points are established, Rockstar builds additional layers around them and considers how the campaign should respond when players make unexpected decisions. And then, ‘What if the player does something different, can we allow for it, if the player wants to go off the rails?’” Nelson said.

Interestingly, Nelson revealed that Rockstar then tests these different possibilities to determine which ideas work without disrupting the larger narrative. Combined with the optional objectives that can have story consequences, it appears GTA 6 will give players more freedom to influence how Jason and Lucia’s journey progresses.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

While Nelson’s 80-hour playthrough does not confirm the exact length of the campaign, it suggests that GTA 6 will be another massive Rockstar experience with plenty of side quests and activities for players to get lost in.