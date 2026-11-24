In Grand Theft Auto VI, it doesn’t take long to find a car you want to keep. However, you only have a few vehicle slots early in the story. Here’s how many cars you can own in GTA 6, when you unlock the ability to buy garages, and where to find them.

How Many Cars Can You Own in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

You can own up to 18 vehicles in GTA 6 with the standard story and purchasable garages. That includes 16 garage slots and two personal vehicles that stay parked where you leave them. Cars and motorcycles share those slots, so every bike you register takes up one space in your collection.

Videos by VICE

The eight garages you can buy add one slot each. You’ll get another eight slots from four garages that unlock as you progress through the story. There are also garages tied to a collectible reward, pre-orders, the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition, and GTA+ if you’re looking for more places to park.

How to Unlock Garages in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

To unlock garages in GTA 6, complete the Chapter 2 story mission “Daily Driver.” This is the mission where Moses asks Lucia to steal an ’82 Canis Crawler. Once you deliver it to him in Port Gellhorn, you’ll get the Port Gellhorn Station Garage for free and unlock the Vice City Real Estate app on your phone.

Open the app to buy any of the eight garages listed below. If you just need somewhere to keep your next car, Mitchell Auto Center is the cheapest at $4,000. Buying all eight costs $160,000 at full price and unlocks the Little Boxes trophy or achievement.

All Garage Locations in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Garages You Can Buy

Each garage in the Vice City Real Estate app adds one parking slot. Here’s where to find them on the Leonida map and what they cost, starting with the cheapest:

Garage Location Price Mitchell Auto Center Kelly County $4,000 Persistence Road Garage Belville $7,600 7th Avenue Garage Salton, Vice City $12,000 Store n’ Bolt Ambrosia $16,800 Wyatt Motors Allied Crystal, Ambrosia $21,600 Vela Rota Driver Garage Capri $24,000 Bonita Court Garage Vice Beach $34,000 Atlantic Court Garage Ocean Beach $40,000

Free Story Garages

These four garages unlock automatically after the corresponding story missions. Pegassi Residences Garage is the largest of the bunch, with three parking slots.

Garage Location Slots How to unlock Port Gellhorn Station Garage Port Gellhorn 1 Complete “Daily Driver” in Chapter 2 Thompson Court Garage Ocean Beach 2 Complete “Company Cars” in Chapter 4 NE 15th Street Garage Stockyard, Vice City 2 Complete “Operation Savage Glory” in Chapter 5 Pegassi Residences Garage Tequesta Retreat, Vice City 3 Complete “Operation Savage Glory” in Chapter 5

Collectible and Bonus Garages

You can unlock Southside Storage by finding all five 1010 Murals. The one-space garage comes with a unique 1010 Cheetah inside. The other bonus garages depend on your edition, pre-order, or GTA+ membership.

Garage Location How to unlock Southside Storage Southside Find all five 1010 Murals Shore Court Garage Ocean Beach Pre-order bonus Paradise Garage Watson Bay Ultimate Edition bonus GTA+ Crosstown Garage Crosstown, Vice City GTA+ membership, available from Chapter 3

How to Register Stolen Cars in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Once you have a free garage slot, you’ll need to register a car in GTA 6 to make it yours. In Chapter 2, Moses can register vehicles without a tracker at his garage in Port Gellhorn.

From Chapter 3, you can also register eligible cars at a Pay ’n’ Spray. If you’re eyeing an exotic car, scan it with the WAiNK app first to see what kind of tracker it has.