In Grand Theft Auto VI, Jason and Lucia can only keep so much money in their BuckMe Checking accounts. Once you get close to the limit, payouts can start showing up as Pending Transactions. Here’s how to increase your bank limit in GTA 6, what the Family Savings goals mean, and how to get those payments through.

How to Increase Your Bank Limit in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

To increase your bank limit in GTA 6, progress through the main story to unlock BuckMe upgrades. You start with a $15,000 Checking limit after the “Buck Me” mission in Chapter 1. It rises to $100,000 after “Coffee Break” in Chapter 2, then to $500,000 after “Credit Check” in GTA 6 Chapter 3.

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GTA 6 BuckMe Family Savings Goals and Bank Limits

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Open BuckMe on your in-game phone, select Family Savings, and use Buck Yourself to move money from Checking toward your current goal. Jason and Lucia share the same Family Savings balance, so either character can contribute. Any money you move into Family Savings stays there permanently.

Here’s how the Family Savings goals line up with the Checking limits as you progress through the story:

Family Savings goal BuckMe Checking limit Story unlock $5,000 $15,000 Chapter 1, after “Buck Me” $10,000 $100,000 Chapter 2, after “Coffee Break” $100,000 $500,000 Chapter 3, after “Credit Check” $500,000 $2,000,000 Start of Chapter 4 $1,000,000 and $2,000,000 $2,000,000 Later savings goals with the same cap

What Is the Max Bank Limit in GTA 6?

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The maximum bank limit in GTA 6 is $2 million dollars. You get the final upgrade, BuckMe Premium, automatically at the start of GTA 6 Chapter 4, even if you haven’t hit the $500,000 Family Savings goal.

You can keep working toward the later savings goals, but there’s no way to raise the Checking limit beyond $2 million in Grand Theft Auto VI.

What Are Pending Payments in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

In GTA 6, Pending Transactions happen when a payout will push you past your bank limit. To get the payment through, from your Checking at stores until there’s enough room for the full payout.

For example, if you have $1.95 million in Checking and a $100,000 payment pending, you have $50,000 of room. Spend at least $50,000 from Checking to make room for the payment. If you’re still on a lower tier, your next story upgrade can also clear pending payments by giving you more room.

If you are using the new GTA 6 money glitch, then this will particularly be something you need to keep on top of as you will quickly push past your limit. Don’t panic though, pending transactions still mean the money is there. You just have to spend it before you get it!