In Grand Theft Auto VI, your Criminal Profile can affect which ending you get. You’ll want Jason and Lucia at Professional if you’re going for the best ending, but you can still turn things around if you’ve been playing a little recklessly. Here’s how to lower your Criminal Profile in GTA 6 and what else you need to do before the finale.

How to Lower Your Criminal Profile in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The fastest way to lower your Criminal Profile in GTA 6 is to replay Illegal Operations and earn both the “Non-Lethal” and “Clean Getaway” bonuses. Start with a hideout you’ve already cleared so you know where the enemies are, what to steal, and how to get out quickly.

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You can also work toward a Professional rating in between runs by feeding stray animals and helping NPCs around Leonida. Here’s how each method works:

Replay Illegal Operations for Non-Lethal and Clean Getaway Bonuses

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Revisit an Illegal Operation you’re familiar with and bring a silenced pistol or rifle. Sneak through the hideout and use Focus Mode to highlight the yellow targets on enemies, such as their arms, legs, and feet. Shoot the yellow targets to incapacitate them.

Steal the hideout’s valuables, then get out without being spotted or drawing police attention. Once you’re clear of the area, look for the “Non-Lethal” and “Clean Getaway” bonuses. Getting both in the same run is what makes this method so effective at pushing your rating toward Professional.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Illegal Operations are also replayable, so you can work through hideouts you’ve already cleared as many times as you want. Check Jason and Lucia’s ratings between runs, and switch to whichever character still needs the improvement. If you are still early game, check out our GTA 6 Chapter 2 Illegal Operations guide for a quick way to boost your profile points.

Pet or Feed Stray Dogs and Cats

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Stop at a gas station or grocery store, talk to the clerk, and buy Pet Snacks. Then drive around Leonida and keep an eye out for stray dogs and cats. When you find one, walk up to it, hold L2 on PS5, and select “Praise.” You’ll then get the option to Pet or Feed it.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

In my experience, feeding animals gives you more progress toward Professional than just petting. However, you can do both! So it’s worth keeping Pet Snacks on hand while you’re driving between Illegal Operations.

Help NPCs During Random Encounters

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If you see someone stranded beside a broken-down car or struggling with something on the side of the road, stop and see if you can help. In one encounter, I found a woman trying and failing to steal a car. I helped her steal it as Lucia and still got a positive Criminal Profile bump.

These encounters are an easy way to make progress while exploring the Leonida map. When a mission gives you the choice to spare someone or walk away, take that option if you’re trying to get back to Professional. Avoid hurting civilians and finishing off enemies you’ve already incapacitated, since that can push your rating in the other direction.

GTA 6 Criminal Profile Explained

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Jason and Lucia each have their own Criminal Profile, so check both before you start the finale. Hold Right on the D-pad for a quick look at the profile icon, or open the Jason & Lucia tab in the pause menu to see the full rating.

Criminal Profile Icon color Professional Yellow Hardened Orange Violent Purple Psycho Light gray Irredeemable Dark gray

Professional is the rating you’re aiming for. You can work your way back from Hardened, Violent, or even Psycho by playing cleanly. If a character hits Irredeemable, the rating is permanent on that save. You’ll need to load an earlier save to change it.

Do You Need a Professional Criminal Profile for the Best Ending in GTA 6?

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Yes. Aim to have both Jason and Lucia at Professional for the best ending in GTA 6. You’ll also need Hot Together, the highest relationship rating, and $2 million in Family Savings.

Here are the biggest factors that determine you getting the best GTA 6 ending:

Chapter 5 Ending choice spoilers below to get Best GTA 6 Ending:

Get Jason and Lucia to Professional .

. Reach Hot Together with a 4/4 relationship rating .

with a . Save $2 million in Family Savings .

. Make sure Méndez is dead .

. Choose “Swim for It” at the bridge.

If one character’s rating is still short of Professional, make a manual save before the finale and run a few more Illegal Operations with that character. It’s the one method you can go straight back to without waiting for a random encounter.