Money can be tight at the start of Grand Theft Auto VI, especially when you need cash to progress the story. Here’s how to make money fast in GTA 6, including where to find your first Illegal Operation and when you can start selling parked cars.

Best Ways to Make Money Early in GTA 6

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The fastest way to make money in GTA 6 Chapters 1 and 2 is to steal narcotics from Illegal Operations and sell them to Brian or Donnie in Chapter 1, or Dunk in Chapter 2. You can also sell stolen cars for quick cash or go treasure diving with Kenton for a payout later in the Grand Theft Auto VI’s story.

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Complete Illegal Operations. Steal and sell narcotics for the quickest early-game cash method.

Steal and sell narcotics for the quickest early-game cash method. Sell stolen cars. Use Pay and Spray in Chapter 1 or sell cars to Moses in Chapter 2.

Use Pay and Spray in Chapter 1 or sell cars to Moses in Chapter 2. Go treasure diving with Kenton. Explore the waters around Key Lento for valuables that pay out later.

Complete Illegal Operations in Chapters 1 and 2

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In Chapter 1, Key Lento has one main Illegal Operation called Exotic Animals Front. You can also access two Kingfisher Illegal Operations in the swamps to the northwest, Fishing Shacks and Manatee Hotel.

To get into Exotic Animals Front, find the Three Sheets Liquor store in the middle of Key Lento. From the front of the store, head around the right side of the building and wrap around until you are on the backside of it.

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You will eventually find a hole in the wall you can climb through. Take out the three enemies inside, then head into the back room.

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Once inside of the Exotic Animals Front backroom, there’s a safe you can break open for cash without a code.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

After you reach Port Gellhorn in Chapter 2, La Cascara Motel is one of the best Illegal Operations for earning money. For the fastest payout in either chapter, grab any narcotics you find during these operations and sell them to Brian or Donnie in Chapter 1 or Bunk in Chapter 2.

Make sure to check out our guide on All GTA 6 Safe Codes in Chapter 2 to make even more money quickly.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Steal and Sell Cars at Pay and Spray or to Moses

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In Chapter 1, you can steal cars driving down the street and sell them at any Pay and Spray. There’s a limit to how many cars you can sell there every 24 in-game hours, so it’s a good way to earn some extra cash between Illegal Operations.

In Chapter 2, befriending Moses unlocks the ability to “Jimmy” open parked cars. Moses also has no daily limit on how many cars you can sell him, making this a more reliable way to earn money once you reach Port Gellhorn.

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Find Sunken Treasure With Kenton in Key Lento

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Visiting Kenton in Key Lento unlocks treasure hunting. You’ll get access to his boat and a scanner you can use to locate sunken treasure while diving.

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Tracking down the treasure can take a while, and Kenton only pays you after he sells the valuables. That can take a few hours after you hand them over.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The payout is sizable once it comes through, so this is worth doing while you progress the story if you already have enough cash for your next mission. Overall these are the best methods to make money fast in GTA 6’s early chapters.

Although in Chapter 2 you will eventually unlock the ability to rob stores, including gas stations and jewelry stores. However, this is tied to main story progression.