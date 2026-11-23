GTA 6 has been giving new life to lots of classic music. One track very deserving of this resurgence is Depeche Mode’s 80s new wave masterpiece, “People Are People”.

Included on the game four decades after its original release, the iconic tune is included on the “Vice City FM” station, which is focused on 1980s new wave and pop-rock music.

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In addition to Depeche Mode, while listening to “Vice City FM“, players can hear artists like Billy Idol, The Cars, and Stevie Nicks. The station also includes songs from Echo & the Bunnymen, New Order, The Cure, and many more.

Depeche Mode released “People Are People” back in 1984. It was the lead single off of their fourth studio album, Some Great Reward.

The Story Behind Depeche Mode’s “People Are People”

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the track in 2023, frontman Dave Gahan recalled, “This was the first song of ours that made a dent, really, into popular radio. We were using all these tape loops to create rhythms and the technology was quite advanced, but it wasn’t anything like it is today, the things that you can do.”

“We used to go into studios, and the first thing we’d do, we’d ask where the kitchen was,” he continued. “Literally for pots and pans and things that we could throw down the stairs, and record the rhythms they would make crashing around, and then make it into loops.”

Gahan went on to confess that “People Are People” is not one of his bandmate Martine Gore’s “particular favorites.” Gore—a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist—co-founded Depeche Mode with Gahan in 1980.

“I don’t think we’ve done it live since the mid-’80s,” Gahan went on to say. He then added with a laugh, “It’s quite literal, very poppy, all major chords—something Martin doesn’t like so much these days.”

Depeche Mode hasn’t played “people are people” live in decades

“But the song really propelled us into a new cosmos at that particular time,” Gahan continued. “We supported Elton John at a number of big stadium shows. And Rod Stewart, which was bizarre, but the song became a No. 1 hit in a lot of countries in Europe, and it allowed us to then go off and create the music that we wanted to create.”

Gahan finally added, “We were growing up, and it was all happening in the spotlight. I mean, I have a son now who’s about to turn 30, one who’s about to turn 24, and a daughter who’s about to turn 18, which blows my mind when I think that’s how young we were when we were traveling the world and doing these things, having a lot of fun.

He concluded with a chuckle: “Too much fun, actually.”

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images