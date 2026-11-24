After boasting that PlayStation was the best place to play GTA 6 for months leading up to the game’s launch, some new data about the game’s launch suggest the marketing campaign was effective and tons of PlayStation 5 ands PlayStation 5 Pro users turned out for the game’s historic launch.

39 Million+ Unique Players Have Started GTA 6 on PlayStation

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Grand Theft Auto 6 launched just a week ago on November 19, 2026 and the game has already experienced a historic launch window across PlayStation and Xbox. According to a new update from Sony Interactive Entertainment, the game experienced the biggest launch in PlayStation history.

Videos by VICE

The update went on to provide some hard numbers and revealed that more than 39 million unique players have experienced Jason and Lucia’s story in Grand Theft Auto VI on PlayStation 5.

Between the game’s launch on November 19 and the the end of the official launch window on November 22, GTA 6 racked up these impressive stats on the PlayStation platform alone:

GTAVI set a new record for the highest number of concurrent players for any game on PlayStation , surpassing previous records across multiplayer, free-to-play, and single-player titles.

, surpassing previous records across multiplayer, free-to-play, and single-player titles. Across PS5, players cumulatively logged an incredible 683 million hours of gameplay in GTAVI , reflecting the enthusiasm of the PlayStation community.

, reflecting the enthusiasm of the PlayStation community. Each player has spent an average of 17.4 hours exploring the state of Leonida during the game’s opening days.

the state of Leonida during the game’s opening days. The PlayStation community has grown, as we saw the largest number of newly connected PS5 consoles on a single day since the console’s launch, outside of end-of-year holidays .

. Since its launch, GTAVI was the first game played on 70% of new PS5 consoles.

GTA 6 was easily the most anticipated game of the year and will likely go down as the best-selling and most monumental launch of the entire console generation.

Xbox hasn’t shared any similar launch stats for the game yet, but it would be very interesting to see those for comparison if they ever become available to the public.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more GTA 6 news, updates, and guides.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is available now on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.