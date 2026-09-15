‘GTA 6’ Is Quietly Building One of the Most Insane Video Game Soundtracks Ever

It’s not been uncommming for music artists to collab with the Grand Theft Auto video game series. Big names like Dr. Dre and Phil Collins have done it in the past. What might surprise you, however, is the tease that country singer Morgan Wallen may be doing something with GTA 6.

Wallen shared an image on X/Twitter, showing a pool ladder in GTA art style. Rapper Travis Scott did this as well. Indicating that the pair’s music, or likenesses, may be featured in the upcoming video game.

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Fans on X/Twitter started speculating about it, with some picking up on GTA 6 hints, and others wondering if it could just be a remix/collab project with Travis Scott.

Keith Freaking Richards Headlines a Stacked GTA 6 Soundtrack

Ultimately, it seems confirmed that Wallen’s social media tease was to indicate that he will be part of the game’s soundtrack. GTA 6 is officially set for release on November 19th on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Rockstar’s latest GTA 6 rollout came with some serious star power. Wallen, Scott, and PinkPantheress, are among the artists now tied to the game, but the real curveball is Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards. Somehow, the 82-year-old rock legend is officially part of the GTA 6 conversation.

GTA 6 Confirmed Radio Artists So Far:



▫️ Travis Scott

▫️ Morgan Wallen

▫️ Future (Freebandz)

▫️ Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso

▫️ Metro Boomin

▫️ Yung Lean

▫️ PinkPantheress

▫️ Raul Alejandro

▫️ Keith Richards (The Rolling Stones)



And this is just what we know so far. 👀



Rockstar is… pic.twitter.com/meaq5kUhHN — GameVerse (@TheGameVerse) September 15, 2026

Morgan Wallen is not a stranger to collaborations

Whether it’s with major video game franchises or peers like Ella Langley, Morgan Wallen is no stranger to collaborations. In a September 2026 Hollar article, he shared how he approaches doing musical team-ups.

“Well, for the most part, who is on my projects are people who are actually friends for me,” he explained. “There’s been a couple where I’ve just been fans of that other artist, you know, where I’ll have my team, or I’ll reach out personally, and say hey I think this song’s perfect for you…blah blah blah, and they’ll either say yes, or they’ll say no”.

He did go on to note that, overwhelmingly, it’s close friends that he ends up working with the majority of the time. “But for the most part, it’s been my friends who I do songs with, and that’s usually who I choose to work with on their projects as well,” he said.

Notably, he also confessed that he has received many requests for collaborations over the years. Many of them get turned down. “I’ve said no to a lot projects of other artists, and I just, I stick to people I know.”

Photo by Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images