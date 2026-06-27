GTA 6 Is Selling for Over $100 on eBay Even Though the Game Isn’t Sold Out

Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto 6 are live now and, despite plenty of availability, some consumers are already overpaying for the game on eBay.

GTA 6 Pre-Orders Selling for More Than $100 on eBay

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X or S console owners can officially pre-order GTA 6 now. Pre-orders for both the $80 Standard Edition and $100 Ultimate Edition opened on June 25 and players can purchase either physical or digital versions for the Sony and Microsoft consoles.

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It’s worth noting that the Physical Edition doesn’t actually include a disc, it just includes a digital download code. That said, the feel of missing out on the physical box seems to be driving some consumers to pay more than retail for the game on the second-hand market.

Pre-orders are still available through many retailers and the digital pre-orders are available through the PlayStation and Xbox stores, but some shoppers are heading to eBay and paying more than $100 to secure a pre-order copy there.

At this time, there are confirmed eBay sales for up to $120 (plus shipping) for the Standard Physical Edition of GTA 6. There seems to be a perceived scarcity around the product, even though that doesn’t line up with the reality of what is, and likely will be, available through trusted retailers between now and the game’s launch.

There’s no doubt that GTA 6 is going to be the biggest video game launch of the year, and likely of the entire console generation, but so far there is no reason to believe that there is going to be a shortage of availability of the game and there is certainly no compelling reason to pay more than the recommended retail price on the second-hand market.

There are some benefits to pre-ordering the game before launch, but there isn’t really any reason to stress over securing a physical copy unless you are a collector who just wants the box. Purchases made before November 20 will also include the Vintage Vice City Pack and one month of GTA+. Note that the free month of GTA+ must be redeemed within 180 days of purchasing the pre-order.

Will GTA 6 Come to PC and Nintendo Switch 2?

Screenshot: Rockstar/Nintendo

So far, Grand Theft Auto 6 is only confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles. There will likely be a PC port at some point, but there is no official confirmation or timeline for that yet. Rockstar Games hasn’t confirmed a Nintendo port either, but new rumors suggested a Nintendo Switch 2 version of GTA 6 could arrive in 2027.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Grand Theft Auto 6 news and updates as the game’s November release approaches.

Grand Theft Auto 6 releases on November 19, 2026 for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.