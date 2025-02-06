‘GTA 6’ Is Still Coming Out This Year, Rockstar Promises!

Oh, Rockstar, you gang of tricksters! So, as y’all know, the entire gaming industry is waiting with bated breath for its supposed savior and bringer of the apocalypse. GTA 6 is 2025’s most coveted mystery. We’ve had all of one trailer, which claimed we were looking at a “Fall 2025” release. Recently, per Business Wire, Strauss Zelnick, the Chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive, spoke about GTA 6‘s impending release!

“For Fiscal 2025, we are reiterating our Net Bookings guidance range of $5.55 to $5.65 billion and our outlook for operating performance. Our projections for the fourth quarter balance strength in NBA 2K with a continuation of the current mobile trends, and the shift of some operating expenses into the period,” Zelnick states.

Videos by VICE

“Looking ahead, this calendar year is shaping up to be one of the strongest ever for Take-Two, as we plan to launch Sid Meier’s Civilization VII on February 11, Mafia: The Old Country in the Summer, Grand Theft Auto VI in the Fall, and Borderlands 4.” Which is all corporate speak for “Yeah, GTA 6 is still coming out this Fall, dorks.”

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

‘gta 6’ will supposedly still come out this year

It’s certainly out of Rockstar’s usual methods if GTA 6 does indeed release some time in the Fall. We’ve had one trailer. Functionally, outside of the broad strokes of the story, we know diddly and squat about Rockstar’s incoming critical darling. Granted, if any game can get away with such a quick, fruitful return on a marketing campaign less than six months out from the big day, it’s Grand Theft Auto VI.

Then again, it’s easy to shrug your shoulders as a consumer GTA 6 isn’t set up to immediately eclipse. With Rockstar’s history of thoughtful yet subtle characters throughout the franchise and total insanity? Of course it’s going to win Game of the Year. It’s like a mythological prophecy. The only question is: does GTA 6 run roughshod this year, or will we get a timely 11th-hour delay announcement? I suppose we’ll have to wait and see. Either way, I’ll be grabbing the Collector’s Edition (you know it’ll have one)!