Fans have been waiting 13 years to play Grand Theft Auto VI, so it’s not surprising to hear the PlayStation Network servers are already feeling the pressure. Downdetector reported that players were getting “services are busy” messages as the game’s rollout began in New Zealand earlier today, Wednesday, November 18.

Of course, many of these users were probably North Americans using the New Zealand workaround. Still, the PlayStation Network servers will likely go down again within the next few days, as users flock to their PS5s to play GTA 6 for the very first time.

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GTA 6 Fans Are Not Happy About Server Outages

As soon as the news of the outage hit social media, users quickly chimed in with jokes, reactions, and all sorts of shenanigans.

“Oh no…. they are taking out PSN before anyone in the USA can play GTA 6…glad I have an Xbox!,” one user on X wrote.

“They better fix ts before it drops man 😭,” another user wrote on Reddit.

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Time will tell how the servers handle the game’s North American launch. Odds are there will be some issues, however, as the hype for this game is unlike anything the gaming industry has seen in quite some time.

In fact, GTA 6 is currently the highest-rated video game on Metacritic. Critics are in love with Rockstar’s latest game; only time will tell if fans will be, too… assuming the servers don’t crash before they can play it.