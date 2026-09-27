Rockstar Reveals New GTA 6 Artwork of Jason and Lucia

New GTA 6 artwork of Jason and Lucia has just been revealed by Rockstar Games. The new promotional image will be a part of a major Game Informer feature dropping in October that will reveal more details about Grand Theft Auto VI.

New GTA 6 Jason and Lucia Artwork Revealed

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has released new GTA 6 artwork of Jason and Lucia for the latest Game Informer cover. The image shows both protagonists sitting in a red car riddled with bullet holes. Interestingly, the magazine cover seems to be a continuation of the Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack vinyl artwork which was revealed last week.

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Game Informer also announced that the issue will include a major 14-page GTA 6 cover story. The magazine will feature exclusive interviews with key Rockstar Games developers, who discuss gameplay features such as Grand Theft Auto VI’s advanced weather systems and Leonida’s vast wildlife ecosystem.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Game Informer

More excitingly, the Game Informer story will include 12 new GTA 6 screenshots when the digital issue is released on September 29. For now, players can get a first look at the new Jason and Lucia artwork featured on its front cover, which we’ve posted above.

All New GTA 6 Artwork Released So Far

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

In case you missed it, Rockstar Games has released quite a bit of new GTA 6 artwork over the past week. For example, we got never-before-seen images of Jason and Lucia with the announcement of Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album.

The GTA 6 soundtrack has several special-edition vinyl releases featuring new artwork of the duo protagonists. Thankfully, Rockstar content creator GTA GFX has created a pretty nifty collage that puts the Jason and Lucia artwork together in one spot so you can see it more easily.

Screenshot: GTA GFX, Rockstar Games

Players can also check out some of the above artwork in full HD on Rockstar Game’s official wallpaper website. Although, not every artwork they’ve released for Grand Theft Auto VI has been uploaded to their gallery yet.

As we inch closer to GTA 6’s November 19 launch date, we are likely to get more artwork and screenshots from the game. Rockstar Games has been strategic with its rollout, though, so only time will tell what it uses next to reveal more. Regardless, fans waiting for the game are getting a steady stream of material to keep them fed ahead of launch.