New GTA 6 Screenshots Reveal More About Jason and Lucia

New GTA 6 screenshots and details about Jason and Lucia have been revealed ahead of Rockstar Games’ interview in LOVE Magazine. The upcoming magazine feature explores what makes the two protagonists different and how their partnership shapes the game’s story.

New GTA 6 Jason and Lucia Details Revealed in LOVE Magazine interview

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, LOVE Magazine

Rockstar Games has revealed new details about GTA 6 protagonists Jason and Lucia in Issue 27 of LOVE Magazine, which releases on October 5, 2026. Ahead of its launch, the magazine shared new screenshots and excerpts from the interview on Instagram, giving fans a fresh look at Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos.

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One of the biggest details is how differently the pair approach their lives. According to LOVE, Lucia is determined to improve her situation and is willing to push past whatever gets in her way. Jason, meanwhile, often finds himself reacting to circumstances that leave him with little control over his next move.

That contrast appears to be an important part of their partnership. While Lucia knows what she wants and actively goes after it, Jason is someone whose direction is frequently decided by the situation around him. LOVE also highlights Lucia’s place in the series’ history as the first playable female protagonist in Grand Theft Auto to have her own voice, developed backstory, and a leading role in the dialogue.

New GTA 6 Jason and Lucia Screenshots

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, LOVE Magazine

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, LOVE Magazine

Rockstar Wanted Jason and Lucia to Feel Like Real People

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

According to game writer Elizabeth Gauvey-Kern, Rockstar wanted both protagonists to have strengths and weaknesses. Jason and Lucia can be resilient while still showing vulnerability, and neither is supposed to have the right answer every time.

The writers also wanted the pair to grow through their relationship and learn from one another. For Gauvey-Kern, those qualities help make them believable as individuals and convincing as a team. “We wanted both protagonists to be vulnerable, tough, flawed, right sometimes, wrong sometimes, able to learn from each other.”

Game writer Alexa D’Agostino also explained that the approach starts with giving each character their own desires and motivations. Rather than trying to remove every familiar character trait, the goal is to create people whose imperfections feel natural.

GTA 6’s Bonnie and Clyde Story Takes Place in a World of Excess

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The LOVE Magazine feature also explores Rockstar’s approach to GTA 6’s Bonnie and Clyde-style narrative. The story unfolds in a state where extreme wealth and relentless ambition collide, creating plenty of opportunities for things to spiral out of control.

Rockstar’s Senior Vice President of Narrative, Rupert Humphries, explained that this combination makes the setting fertile ground for outrageous situations. However, the studio also wants its version of the modern world to take things further than everyday life.

According to Humphries, recreating today’s world on this scale means exaggerating its extremes. The result should be louder, wilder, and more confrontational than what players can experience by simply stepping outside.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The full Rockstar Games interview will appear in LOVE Magazine Issue 27 on October 5, 2026. For now, the preview offers a closer look at the personalities behind Jason and Lucia, and why their opposing outlooks matter to GTA 6’s story.