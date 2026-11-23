GTA 6 is easily the biggest comeback for a video game franchise, maybe ever. Interestingly, it also gave a 2000s rapper his biggest comeback with a pair of classic songs on the soundtrack.

Houston hip-hop star Mike Jones has two tracks in the game: “Back Then” and “I’m N Luv (Wit a Stripper)” with T-Pain. It’s also reported that his song “Still Tippin” is featured on Grand Theft Auto 6 radio in the game, but that seems unconfirmed.

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According to , since the game dropped just a few days ago (Nov. 19, 2026), Mike Jones’s music streams have increased by 700 percent. He’s also started to be discovered by a new generation of gamers who are now learning just how dope he is.

Mike Jones can be found on multiple GTA 6 radio stations, including ‘Dirty South Classics’

Several GTA 6 stations feature music from some big-name, emerging, and notable artists. For example, Mike’s Jones’ track “Back Then” is featured on the Dirty South Classics station. “A little Southern hospitality from Trick and Trina,” reads a description of the station.

“Blasting regional rap and hip-hop classics. From the beach to the block, nobody reps Leonida and the South like they do.” In addition to Mike Jones, players can hear tracks by David Banner, DJ Khaled, Pitbull, Rick Ross, and Trick Daddy on this station.

Fans who are more interested in pop have Flash FM. “The Vice City institution that delivers the best in pop music with Robyn and Alex,” a description read. “Guaranteed to make you dance no matter where you find yourself in the Goodtime State.” Fans can hear songs by Charli xcx, MGMT, PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson, and many more.

GTA 6 radio stations feature a ton of big music artists

Another station is the classic country radio stylings of Back Country Radio. “MW and Delta Dawne blast renegade country music to the Grassrivers, Port Gellhorn, and beyond,” Rockstar described the station.

“Stay tuned for Back Country’s roving reporter, swamp meteorologist, and Delta’s not-so-secret lover Mud Dog Mike checking in from the driver’s seat of his Grassrivers airboat.” Back Country Radio plays artists like David Allan Coe, Hank Williams, Jr., Loretta Lynn, and Waylon Jennings.

Finally, for all the metalheads out there, GTA 6 has The Chamber 106.6. Here fans will find songs like Pantera’s “I’m Broken” and Black Sabbath’s “I.” And the whole thing is hosted by thrash metal icons Kerry King and Tom Araya, co-founders of Slayer.

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