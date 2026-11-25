GTA 6 just introduced a whole new generation to a rock classic, and the 70s star who sang it. Now, his streaming numbers are exploding.

Included in GTA 6—as well as in the Grand Theft Auto: An Extended Look Netflix trailer—is Sir Cliff Richard’s “Devil Woman”. After the song first appeared in the pre-game trailer, the rock singer had a 325 percent increase in his music streams.

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Other classic songs included in GTA 6 that saw big streaming increases include Captain & Tennille’s “But I Think It’s A Dream“, Depeche Mode’s “People Are People” and Prefab Sprout’s “Cars And Girls“.

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Funnily enough, Cliff Richard had no idea what GTA was when he agreed to let them use his tune. “I was told this happened!” he said in an interview with The Times . “My nephew, who has two boys, said they came screaming to him, ‘Dad, it’s Uncle Cliff!’ They didn’t realise I could sing like that. The show is a game show, isn’t it, really? One of the biggest on TV?”

“People will no longer just say, ‘Oh, Cliff Richard is from the past,’” he added. “Because I am, but that past is what makes everything what it is today.”

Sir Cliff Richard is one of the most acclaimed British singers of all time

Born in Lucknow, United Provinces of Agra and Oudh, British India in 1940, Cliff Richard grew up to become one of the most celebrated British entertainers of all time. Since putting out his first record, Cliff, in 1959, Richard has released dozens of albums, and even more singles. he was also knighted in the mid-90s.

With songs like “Devil Woman”, “We Don’t Talk Anymore”, and “The Millennium Prayer”, he has become the third-most-selling artist in UK singles chart history. Behind the Beatles and Elvis Presley.

Interestingly, Richard’s career was quite similar to that of The King. He would star in films for which he recorded a soundtrack that also served as a solo album. This, it turns out, was on purpose.

“When I heard Elvis, I thought, ‘What the heck?’” he said during his Times conversation. “I didn’t dream I would be like him. I dreamt that I was him. And then I would wake in the morning, and I wasn’t, so I felt suicidal. Elvis helped a lot of us, but I’m such a lucky person too — but you don’t make it all on your own.”

Over the years, Richard has continued to make music, and even released a new retrospective of his #1s in 2026.

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