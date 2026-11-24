GTA 6 has been resurrecting some classic songs, and one forgotten 70s pop duo’s tune just felt the benefits.

Captain & Tennille’s song “But I Think It’s A Dream” wound up being included in Grand Theft Auto 6: Extended Look, an extended game trailer released on Netflix. According to NME, in the three days after the trailer debut, “But I Think It’s A Dream” saw a 130,730 percent increase in streams across the globe.

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Other songs included in GTA 6: An Extended Look that saw big streaming increases included Depeche Mode’s “People Are People” and Prefab Sprout’s “Cars And Girls“.

Captain & Tennille’s “But I Think It’s a Dream” is finding a new generational audience

Captain & Tennille were the real-life husband-and-wife musical duo of “Captain” Daryl Dragon and Toni Tennille. The pair began their career in the early 1970s and had big hits with songs like “Love Will Keep Us Together”, “Do That to Me One More Time”, and “Muskrat Love”.

The pop singers also had their own TV show that ran on ABC for one season, from 1976 to 1977.

A few years later, in 1980, Captain & Tennille released Keeping Our Love Warm, their sixth studio album. That record featured “But I Think It’s A Dream”, which has since ended up being discovered by a new generation, thanks to GTA 6.

Captain & Tennille only released one more record of original material: More Than Dancing (1982). The project did not achieve the same level of success as their past projects. This was the catalyst for the pair to forgo making albums for more than two decades.

During the late 80s and 90s, Captain & Tennille continued to perform and make appearances. It wasn’t until 2007 that they released another album, a holiday record titled The Secret of Christmas.

Where are they now?

Roughly seven years after their final project, Toni Tennille filed for divorce from “Captain” Daryl Dragon. The divorce was finalized in July 2014.

Following their split, the two remained friends until Dragon’s death from kidney failure on January 2, 2019. Tennille was by his side when he passed away. She has remained out of the public eye for the past several years.

Photo Credit: Casablanca Records