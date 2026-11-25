In Grand Theft Auto VI, players can unlock a secret radio station hosted by Florida rapper Kodak Black. However, you’ll need to scan four posters hidden across La Perle Vice City before you can listen to it. Here is how to unlock Kodak Black’s radio in GTA 6 and where to find all four posters.

How to Unlock the Kodak Black Radio Station in GTA 6

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

To unlock Kodak Black’s radio station in GTA 6, you need to scan all four posters for The Sniper of La Perle using the WAiNK app on your in-game phone. Three posters are in La Perle, while the fourth is inside the Jack of Hearts club in Crosstown.

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Because of this, you’ll need to progress the story until you visit the Jack of Hearts in GTA 6 Chapter 3 to reach the poster upstairs. When you get close to a poster, look for the Waink It notification on your phone. Walk up to the poster, point your phone’s camera at it, and follow the scan prompt.

All GTA 6 La Perle Poster Locations

Step 1 – Aunt Zola’s Soul Food (La Perle)

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Head inside Aunt Zola’s Soul Food and immediately look to your left. The poster is pinned to the corkboard near the register and ATM.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Step 2 – TWA Ponya Tattoo (La Perle)

Image: Rockstar Games

Enter the TWA Ponya tattoo shop and turn right as soon as you walk through the door. The poster is sitting on the small table next to the entrance.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Step 3 – Drip Drops (La Perle)

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Go inside the Drip Drops clothing store and walk up to the register. The poster is lying flat on the counter beside the clerk that is running the shop.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Step 4 – Jack of Hearts (Crosstown)

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Once the story takes you to Jack of Hearts in Chapter 3, take the stairs to the second floor and enter the recording studio. Walk through the studio lobby into the control room and look for the poster next to the desk fan.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

After you scan all four posters, The Sniper of La Perle will appear in the On Demand section of your car radio. You can also listen through your character’s headphones. The station features 22 tracks, including Kodak Black’s “300 Blackout” and “Haitian Scarface.”

GTA 6 Kodak Black Radio Station Tracklist

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Kodak Black’s secret radio station, The Sniper of La Perle, features 22 songs from artists such as Wyclef Jean, Emeline Michel, and Alan Cavé. The GTA 6 playlist also includes several tracks from Kodak Black himself, including “300 Blackout” and “Haitian Scarface.” Here is the full tracklist, sorted alphabetically by song title.

Here is every song you can find on the GTA 6 Kodak Black Radio Station:

Song Artist 300 Blackout Kodak Black 6:45 Naïka Are You Ready Carimi Child Support Zenglen Chokola Alan Cavé Flanm Emeline Michel Fresh From Head to Toe Billy Blue Guantanamera Wyclef Jean feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill, Celia Cruz, and Jeni Fujita Haiti John Wicks feat. Kodak Black Haitian Scarface Kodak Black Imma Zoe Black Dada Jessica Michaël Brun, J Balvin, SAINt JHN, Charly Black, and J Perry Kanpe Devan’m 5Lan feat. TonyMix Koul Non King Posse La Familia Djakout Magic Gouyad #6 R Dydy Ou Pa Ka Fè Sa DJ Platinum D Ou Paka Gangster Barikad Crew Tèt Kale Bobis Kodak Black and Michaël Brun Tranble Roody Roodboy Tu Me Touches T-Vice Ville Top Adlerman

If you’re going for 100% completion in GTA 6, you’ll also want to unlock The Vault Radio. That hidden station only requires one WAiNK scan, and you’ll find the poster inside The Vault nightclub in Downtown Vice City.

