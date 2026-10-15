GTA 6 Launch Trailer Released by Rockstar Games – Reveals Jason and Lucia’s Story

Rockstar Games has released the GTA 6 launch trailer, revealing new details about Jason and Lucia’s story. The third Grand Theft Auto VI trailer sets up the pair’s criminal adventure across Leonida and features new music from Justice.

GTA 6 Launch Trailer Reveals New Jason and Lucia Story Details

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has released the GTA 6 launch trailer, giving players their first look at the game’s story ahead of its release. While previous videos introduced us to Vice City, Leonida, and its residents, the latest trailer offers more context about the game’s two protagonists and their origins.

Videos by VICE

For starters, the new story trailer establishes that Jason used to be in the army. However, it appears he didn’t leave on the best of terms and now struggles to get work. We also see Lucia calling Jason from jail, with the pair reconnecting ahead of their adventure together.

You can watch the new GTA 6 launch trailer below:

Play video

According to Rockstar’s accompanying description, Jason and Lucia become caught up in a criminal conspiracy after an easy score goes wrong. With trouble stretching across the state of Leonida, the two will have to rely on each other to survive.



“Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.”

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The setup gives us a better idea of what will drive Grand Theft Auto VI’s story. Incredibly, Rockstar Games has also confirmed that all footage in the GTA 6 launch trailer was captured on the regular PlayStation 5 and NOT the PS5 Pro. So regardless what system you are on, it appears players will be in for a visual treat!

GTA 6 Launch Trailer Features New Music From Justice

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Alongside the new story details, Rockstar Games confirmed that the GTA 6 launch trailer features new music from electronic duo Justice. The studio also revealed that Justice composed the original score for Grand Theft Auto VI.

That means their involvement goes beyond providing a song for the latest trailer. The music in the GTA 6 launch trailer is an original song called “Flower In a Hurricane”. It was composed by Justice feat. Tame Impala, SZA, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: You can listen to the full song now here:

GTA 6 Theme Song

Play video

GTA 6 releases on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Digital preloads begin November 12.