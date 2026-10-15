GTA 6 Launch Theme Song Revealed – How to Listen Now

Rockstar Games has released the theme song featured in the new GTA 6 launch trailer, and it comes with a massive lineup of artists. Here is how to listen to “Flower in a Hurricane” by Justice featuring Tame Impala, SZA, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard.

What is the GTA 6 Launch Trailer Song?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The new GTA 6 launch trailer song is “Flower in a Hurricane” by Justice, featuring Tame Impala, SZA, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. The standalone single is available now, meaning you can listen to the full track without having to keep replaying the trailer.

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If the music caught your attention while watching Jason and Lucia’s latest story trailer, you can check it out through the following platforms:

How to Listen to GTA 6 Launch Trailer Song

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The collaboration brings together electronic duo Justice with Tame Impala, SZA, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard for an original track featured in Rockstar’s launch trailer. However, Justice’s involvement with Grand Theft Auto VI goes well beyond this single.

Justice Is Composing the GTA 6 Original Score

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Alongside the launch trailer, Rockstar Games revealed that Justice is composing the original score for GTA 6. That means the electronic duo is also creating the music that will accompany players during the game itself.

“Flower in a Hurricane” is also included on Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album. The official soundtrack features 34 original tracks inspired by Vice City and the wider state of Leonida. Players can currently pre-save the album on major music streaming services. If you prefer a physical copy, vinyl and CD editions are also available to pre-order through the official GTA VI: The Album website.

For now, “Flower in a Hurricane” gives fans a full song to listen to ahead of the game’s release, and another reason to have the latest trailer’s music stuck in their heads.