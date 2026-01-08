GTA 6 Leak Claims Red Dead Redemption 2’s Most Popular Feature Is Returning

A major GTA 6 leak claims that the game will bring back one of Red Dead Redemption 2’s most popular gameplay features. If true, Grand Theft Auto 6 will borrow an immersive combat feature from RDR2. New story elements from the game have also reportedly been leaked early online.

GTA 6 Leak Claims RDR2’s Dead Eye Feature Is Returning

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

When Red Dead Redemption 2 launched in 2018, one of its most popular features was its Dead Eye mechanic. The feature allowed players to slow down time to highlight enemies and scan their environment during battles. However, according to a new leak, GTA 6 will include an evolution of the RDR2 mechanic that can even be used outside of combat.

Videos by VICE

“There is a new mechanic for detecting threats and valuable items around you. This is not a special ability like Franklin’s ability to drive cars with special handling. It is a new mechanic that seems to be somewhat inspired by the Dead Eye targeting from RDR2, and is revealed in the Hank’s Waffles diner robbery present in the leaked videos.”

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

According to the leak, GTA 6 will also be using another RDR2 mechanic to allow players to search environments for important items. “Rockstar has also been focusing on very detailed mechanics of searching places. This one seems to also be inspired by a feature from RDR2.” Of course, with any “leak,” we should take this with a major grain of salt.

Is the GTA 6 Leak Credible? What We Know So Far

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The leak was originally posted on Reddit in October 2023. However, a recent report has revealed that Rockstar Games fired employees a month after the post was made for “leaking details” about Grand Theft Auto 6 online. This has led many fans to believe that the leak was actually real all along. Interestingly, the user has since deleted their account.

Here is where things get interesting. The same source for the leak apparently also leaked the names of protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos before this was officially confirmed. So yeah, it appears this latest leak might actually have some steam to it. But again, it could also just be coincidental timing.

GTA 6 Story Leak Claims to Reveal New Protagonist Details

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Assuming that the latest leak is real, then we also have some new GTA 6 story details as well. According to the leaker, Lucia will have a baby in the game in a flashback sequence. The protagonist will also fall in love with Jason Duval while planning a robbery at a club called “Vault.” However, the leak also claims to have revealed GTA 6’s first mission details.

“In the very first mission of the game, you control Jason and have to follow a plane that is about to land and is carrying a Russian drug dealer. Apparently, Jason meets this guy and starts to plan a mission to steal drugs. In this drug-stealing mission, they are chased by the police, and the drugs end up falling into the ocean. There is a following mission where they will have to dive to retrieve it.”

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Only time will tell how accurate these leaks are. However, players might be waiting a bit longer to find out. A recent report from Jason Schreier has revealed that GTA 6 might not be content complete yet.

This, of course, has some players worried that Grand Theft Auto 6 could get delayed until 2027. Hopefully this isn’t the case, but at this point it feels like we’ll get Half-Life 3 before the new Rockstar Games title launches.