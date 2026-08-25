GTA 6 Leak Confirms Crowd Density Was Not Scaled Back by Rockstar

A new GTA 6 leak has reportedly surfaced online, revealing the game’s impressive crowd density. According to the alleged gameplay footage, the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailers were accurate, with a mind-blowing number of NPCs walking around Leonida.

GTA 6 Leak Confirms Crowd Density in trailers were real

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

When Rockstar Games released the first GTA 6 trailer in 2023, players were particularly impressed by the beach scene, which was filled to the brim with NPCs. However, many worried that the game’s crowd density would be scaled back in the final release. Those concerns were also fueled by Rockstar not showing the beach in any new footage for over two years.

Videos by VICE

However, a new GTA 6 gameplay video has reportedly leaked online, suggesting that the game’s crowd density was real all along. For obvious reasons, we won’t be posting images or linking to any allegedly leaked materials from the game. Still, the video clip is impressive, to say the least.

Leonida’s beach is not only packed with NPCs, similar to the original GTA 6 trailer, but it also features an insane level of detail. During one portion of the video, a seagull can even be seen accidentally flying into the game’s main character. It’s seriously incredible stuff and further demonstrates just how accurate the original Grand Theft Auto 6 trailers appear to have been.

GTA 6 Netflix Stream Could Confirm Crowd Density Leaks

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According to a recent , the GTA 6 Netflix stream will reportedly be around 30 minutes long. The Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look special is also expected to feature new gameplay and an overview of the game’s worlds.

It’s therefore entirely possible that the GTA 6 Netflix stream will show Leonida’s beach again. If it does, Rockstar Games could officially confirm whether the massive crowds seen in the recent leaks will appear in the final game.

The GTA 6 Netflix stream goes live on August 27 at 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET. If you don’t have a Netflix subscription, don’t panic, as the streaming giant reportedly only has a six-hour exclusivity window. The GTA 6 gameplay overview will then be uploaded to the official Rockstar Games YouTube channel at 6:00 PM PT / 9:00 PM ET.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Netflix

Either way, fans should finally get a much closer look at Rockstar’s version of Leonida later this week. If the officially released gameplay matches the alleged leaked beach footage, it could put years of downgrade concerns to rest and prove that GTA 6 really is as densely populated as its trailers promised.