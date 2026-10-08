GTA 6 Leaker Returns and Continues to Confirm Game Is Awesome

After more than a month of silence, the infamous GTA 6 leaker has reportedly returned and dropped new gameplay footage. If real, the leaked video further proves that Grand Theft Auto VI has had no apparent visual downgrade ahead of launch.

GTA 6 Leaker Returns With 24 Minutes of Gameplay

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

According to Rockstar Games dataminer Tex2, the infamous GTA 6 leaker has reportedly returned after disappearing for over a month and just posted 24 minutes of leaked gameplay footage. For obvious reasons, we won’t be sharing any images or links to the leaked video. This is also a warning to get offline if you don’t want any spoilers.

Videos by VICE

That said, if the leak is real, it just further proves that Grand Theft Auto VI is shaping up to be an incredible game. Like the previous crowd density leak, GTA 6 appears to have no visual or NPC downgrades whatsoever and matches what was shown in Extended Look. For example, the new leak reportedly features a scene with Jason and Lucia racing dirt bikes, and hiking outdoors.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Netflix

The level of detail Rockstar Games has managed to capture is truly mind-blowing. According to reports, you can see actual clouds of dust spinning off the tires, as well as the incredible detail in the surrounding trees and water. The leaked footage also shows that car customization in Grand Theft Auto VI is incredibly detailed and far more extensive than many originally thought.

GTA 6 Leak Shows Jason and Lucia Nude During Gameplay

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

In a recent interview with IGN, Rockstar Games revealed that you can sometimes find Jason nude in the shower. Yes, full-frontal nudity. Well, this new leak reportedly shows that you can also play as both Jason and Lucia nude. As in, you can run around as Jason with his thing flopping in the wind, even during cutscenes or while carrying out missions.

That said, it should be pointed out that this footage could be from an older build of the game. So it’s hard to say whether you will be able to play as both characters nude whenever you want in the final release. Given that NPCs now react to you carrying a gun in public, it’s also possible that you could be shunned or even attract police attention by doing this. Although, again, that’s speculation.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Many fans were upset about the new leaks, especially since we are so close to GTA 6 launching on November 19. Regardless, whether it’s official previews, trailers, or these pesky leaks, Rockstar Games continues to prove its on track to releasing one of the most ambitious games of all time.

And from everything we’ve seen, the Grand Theft Auto VI has not only not lost any quality from its first trailer, but it actually looks even better. Finally, if you want to avoid any spoilers at all, we recommend staying off social media for the next month!