How to Unlock GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Content and When Each Bonus Becomes Available

If you bought the $100 GTA 6 Ultimate Edition and are wondering where your bonuses are, some of them won’t show up until you’ve put dozens of hours into the game. Here’s what GTA 6 Ultimate Edition includes, which chapter unlocks each bonus, and which vehicles you can only use in Chapter 1.

GTA 6 Has One Man Booking a Weeklong Vacation From His Own Marriage

A solo hotel stay is one good way to get alone time, and it allows someone to decompress, to starfish on a big bed and watch TV, and…play GTA 6 with minimal interruptions. One gamer took that idea and ran with it, booking a hotel room for himself right before the game became available worldwide on November 19.

Rockstar Explains Why GTA 6 Doesn’t Have Prostitutes

One of Grand Theft Auto’s longest-running features is missing from GTA 6. Rockstar Games has explained why it dropped the option to hire prostitutes in Grand Theft Auto VI and how Jason and Lucia’s story shaped what made it into Vice City this time around.

How Cheat Codes Work Differently In Leonida

GTA 6 has cheat codes, however unlocking them works differently compared to previous Rockstar games according to reports. Here we explain how to reportedly unlock Grand Theft Auto VI cheats in your game to cause chaos in Leonida.

Dating in Vice City – How Rockstar Built Jason and Lucia’s Romance

Grand Theft Auto VI is pushing the boundaries of gaming with groundbreaking features and technical feats that push the limits of modern consoles. However, Rockstar is also creating next-level romance in GTA 6 in a way that’s never been seen before in the series. Jason and Lucia’s relationship is at the center of the next Grand Theft Auto and the seedy underbelly of Vice City.

PS5 Trophy List Revealed – How Many Trophies Do You Need for Platinum?

The GTA 6 trophy list has surfaced ahead of the game’s November 19 launch, giving PS5 players an idea of what it’ll take to earn the Platinum. Here’s how many trophies you’ll need to unlock and how long it took me to finish the story for our review.

The New Zealand Trick Works on Xbox – But There May Be a Catch On PS5

The GTA 6 New Zealand trick is reportedly letting Xbox players in the US jump into Vice City early. But claims of PlayStation account suspensions are also circulating, and the method works differently on PS5. Here’s what we know about the early unlock and the reported suspensions.

Grand Theft Auto VI Is Now The Highest Rated Game Of All Time

GTA 6 reviews are out, and critics are calling Rockstar’s return to Vice City worth the 13-year wait. The first wave of PS5 reviews includes 101 perfect scores and rising, with critics praising everything from Leonida’s incredible level of detail to Jason and Lucia’s surprisingly intimate story. Here is our GTA 6 review metacritic roundup.

When Grand Theft Auto VI Launches Worldwide

GTA 6 is officially out in New Zealand, and players are now diving into Leonida for the first time. Here’s when Grand Theft Auto VI unlocks in the US and around the world, plus the PS5 update you’ll need before you can play.

GTA 6 Review – Rockstar’s Magnum Opus