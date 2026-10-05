Rockstar Wants GTA 6’s Lucia to Stand Alongside Arthur Morgan and Niko Bellic

Rockstar Games has revealed new GTA 6 details in an interview with LOVE Magazine, including how it approached writing Jason and Lucia. The studio says it wanted Lucia to stand alongside protagonists such as Arthur Morgan and Niko Bellic while still feeling like her own character. Here are the biggest reveals from the interview, from the duo’s relationship to the research behind Vice City.

Rockstar Wants GTA 6’s Lucia to Stand Alongside Its Most Memorable Protagonists

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Creating a new Rockstar protagonist comes with some pretty big expectations. After all, characters such as Red Dead Redemption 2’s Arthur Morgan and GTA 4’s Niko Bellic are still talked about years after their games launched. According to Rockstar, the goal with Lucia was to create someone who could stand alongside those characters while having a distinct identity.

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In the LOVE Magazine interview, Rockstar Games revealed more details about Lucia’s origins. Rockstar conceived the new protagonist as someone with an immigrant background who grew up around Newark, New Jersey, near Liberty City, before her story eventually takes her to Leonida.

Lucia is determined to build a better life for herself and refuses to let obstacles get in her way. That ambition also helps explain her relationship with Jason, whose circumstances have a greater influence on the decisions he makes.

Jason and Lucia’s Relationship Will Drive GTA 6’s Story

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Rockstar says Jason and Lucia were deliberately written to complement each other. Their different personalities create a push-and-pull relationship throughout GTA 6’s story, with each bringing something different to the partnership.

For Jason, his circumstances push him toward crimes such as drug trafficking and bank robbery. Rockstar says his story is not intended to make a political statement about his military background, although players will have some influence over the choices he makes.

The interview also reveals more about Raul’s role in the story. He was created as an older mentor who introduces Jason and Lucia to larger criminal jobs. His experience gives the pair access to someone who understands Vice City’s criminal world.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, LOVE Magazine

Rockstar describes something hopeful and naive at the heart of the premise: two young criminals going on the run and seeing how far they can take their crime spree.

GTA 6 Explores a More Modest American Dream

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

One of the more interesting details in the LOVE Magazine interview is how Rockstar views the American Dream in GTA 6. According to the studio, that dream has become more modest than it was in previous games.

Instead of chasing extreme wealth, it can mean owning a house, supporting a family, and paying off loans. It’s a pretty relatable starting point, even if Jason and Lucia’s approach to getting there involves bank robbery.

That also gives more context to Lucia’s determination to improve her life. Rockstar’s comments suggest the story will explore what its characters want from the future, alongside the crimes they commit to reach it.

Rockstar Researched Florida With Locals, Police, and Gang Members

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

To create Leonida, Rockstar travelled across Miami and Florida, visiting surrounding towns and the Florida Keys down to Key West. The studio says extensive research trips are an early part of development, helping the team understand the places that inspire its worlds.

Some of those trips involved travelling with locals, police officers, and gang members. This gave the developers a look at parts of Florida that tourists would rarely see, with some of the stories they heard described as terrifying.

Early visits were carried out in small groups. Once certain locations became more important to development, Rockstar returned with larger teams to research them further. According to the studio, those experiences directly influenced Leonida. Miami’s extremes of wealth and poverty, along with its excess and constant hustle, helped shape the setting players will explore in GTA 6.

GTA 6’s World Has Extensive Radio, Advertising, and Pedestrian Dialogue

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Rockstar wants Vice City and Leonida to feel like places players can spend hundreds of hours exploring. That means giving extensive attention to small areas, as well as the conversations and broadcasts happening around you.

The studio has a dedicated writing and production operation for this background material. Radio shows, advertisements, and pedestrian dialogue are all part of making the world feel alive, including when players aren’t directly interacting with it.

The interview also touches on GTA 6’s satire, which will explore modern culture, conspiracy theories, and the strange ways people react to everyday events. Rockstar says it avoids simply copying real viral moments, instead creating its own exaggerated takes on contemporary life.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Ultimately, the studio wants players to become immersed enough to get lost in its characters and locations. Between Jason and Lucia’s relationship and the amount of work going into Leonida, Rockstar is putting plenty of attention into what happens both during missions and between them.