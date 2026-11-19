The actor who plays Mandy in Grand Theft Auto VI has confirmed her role in a post on her Instagram. Here’s who plays the viral GTA 6 Mandy character and what she said about her performance in Rockstar’s breakout title.

GTA 6 Mandy Actor Revealed on Instagram

Screenshot: lexieshoaibi, Rockstar Games

In a post on Instagram, Lexie Shoaibi confirmed that she plays Mandy in GTA 6. At the beginning of Grand Theft Auto VI’s story, players encounter the flirty NPC early in Chapter 1, after she tries to hook up with Jason while he’s fixing her sink.

Videos by VICE

Mandy quickly went viral on social media after many players became enamored with her. Following rampant fan-speculation about who played the popular GTA 6 character, Shoaibi revealed that she was behind the breakout performance and shared a few details about how she brought Mandy to life.

Who Plays Mandy in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Lexie Shoaibi plays Mandy in GTA 6. In her casting announcement on social media, the actor confirmed that she provided both the voice and motion capture for the Grand Theft Auto VI character, whose early scene with Jason quickly caught players’ attention.

“I can now share with you guys a secret. I am in GTA 6. I play Mandy. I do her voice over and her motion capture. And she’s a lot of fun. So if you’ve played the game, let me know if you find me.”

Mandy was one of the top GTA 6 trends just hours after Grand Theft Auto VI launched worldwide. Players first encounter her in Chapter 1 while Jason is running errands in Key Lento. Specifically, Brian asks Jason to stop by Mandy’s house to collect her rent.

Mandy was so popular, that many players started searching whether it was possible “to cheat” on Lucia. Loose player morality aside, Lexie Shoaibi’s performance has already become on of the most memorable moments from Grand Theft Auto VI’s opening hours.