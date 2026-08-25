GTA 6 Map Size Leak Reveals How It Compares to RDR2 and GTA 5

The GTA 6 map has reportedly leaked, potentially revealing the massive size of Leonida. If the estimates are accurate, Grand Theft Auto 6 will feature a significantly larger explorable landmass than both Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5.

GTA 6 Map Size Reportedly Leaked

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Over the past week, there has been multiple GTA 6 gameplay leaks that have reportedly surfaced online. For obvious reasons, we will not be posting or linking to any of the alleged leaked material. However, fans following the leaks have supposedly already figured out the size of Grand Theft Auto VI’s Leonida map.

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According to measurements posted on Reddit, the GTA 6 map reportedly features approximately 83.218 km² of explorable land. If accurate, that would make Leonida almost 1.7 times larger than GTA 5 and more than twice the size of Red Dead Redemption 2.

For your convenience, here is how the rumored GTA 6 map size compares to Rockstar Games’ previous open worlds:

Rockstar Game Estimated Landmass How Much Bigger GTA 6 Is GTA 6 83.218 km² — GTA 5 49.314 km² 1.69x bigger Red Dead Redemption 2 35.9 km² 2.32x bigger GTA: San Andreas 31.55 km² 2.64x bigger GTA 4 8.06 km² 10.33x bigger GTA: Vice City 5.62 km² 14.81x bigger GTA 3 4.38 km² 19x bigger

Note: These measurements are unofficial estimates based on leaked material. The figures reportedly exclude water and only account for explorable landmass.

GTA 6 Could Have Rockstar’s Most Impressive Map Yet

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Of course, it goes without saying that you should take these measurements with a grain of salt. While the GTA 6 map has reportedly leaked, the estimates may be based on an older build of the game. Until Rockstar Games releases the official map, these numbers should not be treated as final.

Still, it appears that the GTA 6 map could be significantly larger than Rockstar’s previous open worlds. To put its rumored size into perspective, Leonida would be almost 1.7 times larger than GTA 5 and more than twice the size of Red Dead Redemption 2. That is pretty staggering.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

It’s also interesting to look back at the older GTA games and realize how much smaller their maps were. For some reason, I remember the classic games feeling much larger. Then again, both GTA 3 and GTA 4 primarily take place in Liberty City.

In comparison, GTA 6 doesn’t just take place in a single city but across an entire state inspired by Florida. Based on that scope alone, it’s mind-blowing to think that Vice City will likely be just one major location players can visit in Leonida.