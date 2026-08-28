GTA 6 Map Size Leaks Confirmed by Rockstar in New Previews

The enormous size of the GTA 6 map has officially been confirmed following Rockstar Games’ latest round of previews. According to new details shared by the studio, Leonida will be approximately three times larger than the open world in Red Dead Redemption 2, while Vice City alone is roughly twice the size of Los Santos.

GTA 6 Map Is Three Times Larger Than Red Dead Redemption 2

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Earlier this week, leaked measurements of the GTA 6 map claimed that Leonida would become Rockstar Games’ largest open world to date. While the exact figures were unofficial at the time, the studio has now seemingly confirmed that the overall scale of the leak was actually accurate.

Videos by VICE

Following the GTA 6 Extended Look on Netflix, several new previews of the game were published online. Last month, Rockstar Games invited select gaming outlets and content creators to Rockstar North to preview the game and interview its developers. YouTuber TGG was among those in attendance and revealed several new details about the size of the GTA 6 map.

According to the content creator, Rockstar explained that the complete GTA 6 map is approximately three times larger than the world featured in Red Dead Redemption 2. The studio reportedly described the scale of the game as unlike anything it has previously created.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

For your convenience, here is a quick breakdown of the new map-size details:

The complete GTA 6 map is approximately three times larger than Red Dead Redemption 2.

Vice City alone is roughly twice the size of Los Santos in GTA 5.

Leonida will be the largest open world Rockstar Games has ever created.

The pause-menu map now uses detailed satellite-style imagery.

Vice City Alone Is Twice the Size of Los Santos

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Perhaps the most impressive detailed revealed in the GTA 6 previews, is that Vice City alone is reportedly around twice the size of Los Santos. While GTA 5 allowed players to explore the surrounding Blaine County countryside, Los Santos was its only major city.

In comparison, Vice City is just one of several regions found throughout the state of Leonida. The GTA 6 Extended Look also showcased locations such as the Leonida Keys, Port Gellhorn, Ambrosia, Mount Kalaga and Grassrivers.

Considering Vice City alone is already significantly larger than Los Santos, the complete Leonida map should be absolutely massive. We actually got a preview of this in the Extended Look which showed off a wide range of environments, including cities, beaches, wetlands, islands, industrial towns and rural wilderness.

All Confirmed GTA 6 Map Activities

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Alongside its massive size, the GTA 6 map will also feature a wide variety of activities spread throughout Leonida. From exploring its waterways to competing in races, players will have plenty to do outside the main story.

For your convenience, here are all the activities confirmed so far:

Skydiving

Jet skiing

Kayaking

Airboating

Scuba diving

Lifting weights

Target practice

Shooting hoops

Race car driving

Off-road racing

Backyard wrestling

Scrolling through social media feeds

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

While Rockstar Games will likely reveal even more activities before launch, the current list already shows how much variety players can expect while exploring Leonida. Although the earlier leaked measurements may not have been completely exact, the new previews confirm their most important takeaway: the GTA 6 map is absolutely enormous.

Vice City alone already dwarfs Los Santos, and the complete state of Leonida will reportedly be three times larger than the open world in Red Dead Redemption 2.