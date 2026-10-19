GTA 6 Marketing Is Turning Miami Into Vice City Before Launch

We are now just one month away from the launch of GTA 6, and Rockstar Games has taken its marketing to another level. From a Vice City blimp flying over Florida to massive advertisements appearing around the world, the studio is making sure players know Grand Theft Auto VI is almost here.

Rockstar Is Turning Miami Into Vice City Ahead of GTA 6

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

After years of waiting, the GTA 6 release date is officially now just 30 days away. However, Rockstar Games and Take-Two have been doing more than releasing trailers to build excitement. Over the past two months, the game’s marketing campaign has expanded across beaches, sports arenas, skyscrapers, and even the skies.

Videos by VICE

Unsurprisingly, Miami has received some of the biggest promotions. With the Florida city serving as the inspiration for Vice City and Leonida, Rockstar has been bringing parts of its fictional location into the real world. That includes everything from Vice City beach chairs to a convoy of vehicles that look like they drove straight out of the game.

However, the campaign also stretches well beyond Florida. Here is a roundup of the GTA 6 marketing spotted around the world, along with the events already announced for the coming weeks.

GTA 6 Marketing in the United States

Screenshot: GTA6Newswire

Miami, Florida

Vice City blimp over Florida: A real Goodyear blimp sporting Vice City branding has been spotted flying over South Florida, taking the campaign into the skies.

A real Goodyear blimp sporting Vice City branding has been spotted flying over South Florida, taking the campaign into the skies. “Welcome to Vice City” rooftop sign: A massive illuminated sign has been installed on top of the Kaseya Center, bringing the fictional city’s name to the Miami skyline.

A massive illuminated sign has been installed on top of the Kaseya Center, bringing the fictional city’s name to the Miami skyline. Miami Heat arena advertisements: GTA 6 branding has appeared inside and around the Kaseya Center, extending the promotion beyond its rooftop.

GTA 6 branding has appeared inside and around the Kaseya Center, extending the promotion beyond its rooftop. Vice City beach takeover: Hundreds of branded umbrellas and Vice City beach chairs have appeared across Miami Beach.

Just got off work, so I can finally take some better photos!🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴



Look at these GTA 6 marketing beach chairs the colors give off such an neon vibe! 🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊



More beach content coming later today, I've got so many pics saved up!🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/QhMP1RYZqd — real.saem | Samchrme (@samchrme) October 17, 2026

NINE1NINE plane banners: Planes have been flying over South Beach with advertising banners for NINE1NINE, bringing another piece of the game into the real world.

Planes have been flying over South Beach with advertising banners for NINE1NINE, bringing another piece of the game into the real world. Real-life GTA vehicles: A convoy of cars inspired by the series has been spotted around Miami. These include a Vice City Police Lamborghini and vehicles resembling the Coquette, Cheetah, Tempesta, Emerus, Manana, and Buccaneer.

Rockstar Games and West Coast Customs popped out in Key Biscayne today to do some promo for GTA 6 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hhRg2OP8i6 — Uncle Ken (@Tallglassofwada) October 15, 2026

Ten Wynwood Walls murals: The outdoor art museum has unveiled ten murals featuring artwork that also appears in GTA 6.

The outdoor art museum has unveiled ten murals featuring artwork that also appears in GTA 6. Free Wynwood Walls admission: Through a partnership with Rockstar, Miami-Dade residents can visit the museum for free through 2028.

Through a partnership with Rockstar, Miami-Dade residents can visit the museum for free through 2028. The Art of Vice City merchandise: Rockstar and Wynwood Walls have also teamed up on an official merchandise collection.

Rockstar and Wynwood Walls have also teamed up on an official merchandise collection. Miami Dolphins stadium advertising: GTA 6 promotions have appeared at Hard Rock Stadium during a Dolphins game, including placements around its giant video screen.

GTA 6 promotions have appeared at Hard Rock Stadium during a Dolphins game, including placements around its giant video screen. Vice City buses: Branded buses have been spotted around Miami, including designs featuring the message “I ❤️ VICE CITY.”

Branded buses have been spotted around Miami, including designs featuring the message “I ❤️ VICE CITY.” Spotify billboards: Music-related GTA 6 artwork has appeared on Spotify-branded billboards around the city.

Music-related GTA 6 artwork has appeared on Spotify-branded billboards around the city. Miami Heat’s Vice City night: The team has announced “A Night in Vice City” for November 18, with a special court, uniforms, and merchandise planned for the event.

The team has announced “A Night in Vice City” for November 18, with a special court, uniforms, and merchandise planned for the event. Additional downtown banners: Miami has authorised up to six large promotional banners. However, installation of all six has not been fully verified.

Miami has authorised up to six large promotional banners. However, installation of all six has not been fully verified. Free Little Haiti block party: Rockstar is sponsoring a free BAYO event in Little Haiti on November 22, extending the celebrations beyond launch.

Los Angeles, California

🚨 THE GIANT GTA 6 MURAL IN HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, IS OFFICIALLY COMPLETE! 🔥🌴



Jason and Lucia have officially taken over Hollywood Boulevard! 🎨 The massive mural featuring GTA VI’s iconic protagonists is now finished, bringing Rockstar Games’ next blockbuster to life on the… pic.twitter.com/nL0myYFsTK — Jason Duval (@DuvalVice) October 17, 2026

Hollywood Boulevard mural: A giant mural featuring Jason and Lucia has been painted on Hollywood Boulevard.

A giant mural featuring Jason and Lucia has been painted on Hollywood Boulevard. Spotify music advertisements: Billboards featuring artwork connected to the game’s music campaign have appeared in Los Angeles.

Billboards featuring artwork connected to the game’s music campaign have appeared in Los Angeles. Netflix’s Vice City message: Ahead of the Extended Look premiere, Netflix displayed an “I ❤️ VICE CITY” message on Sunset Boulevard.

New York City

A fan who turned her car into a GTA 4 police cruiser took some iconic pictures in front of the GTA 6 billboard and mural in New York (Liberty City).



(via @ElectronixPurge) pic.twitter.com/h6YBT2BjEa — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) October 19, 2026

Hand-painted Brooklyn mural: Colossal Media created a massive GTA 6 mural in Brooklyn, bringing the game’s artwork to the side of a building.

Colossal Media created a massive GTA 6 mural in Brooklyn, bringing the game’s artwork to the side of a building. Times Square screens: Large digital advertisements for the game have appeared in Times Square.

Large digital advertisements for the game have appeared in Times Square. Spotify soundtrack billboards: New York has also received billboards featuring artwork associated with the game’s music campaign.

New York has also received billboards featuring artwork associated with the game’s music campaign. Branded sightseeing buses: Double-decker tour buses have been spotted carrying GTA 6 advertisements around the city.

Chicago

🚨 GTA VI HAS TAKEN OVER CHICAGO! 🚌🔥



GTA 6 artwork featuring Jason and Lucia has appeared on a double-decker bus in 📍 Chicago, bringing Rockstar’s massive marketing campaign to the streets of another major US city!



With the game’s iconic pink-and-blue aesthetic, Vice… pic.twitter.com/UiCYZPcV4Y — Jason Duval (@DuvalVice) October 17, 2026

GTA 6 tour buses: Double-decker sightseeing buses wrapped in the game’s branding have been photographed travelling through Chicago.

GTA 6’s Worldwide Marketing Campaign

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Netflix

Alongside the physical advertisements, Rockstar has also been promoting Grand Theft Auto VI through music, magazines, merchandise, and online events.

Netflix Extended Look premiere: The game’s 27-minute presentation debuted on Netflix before becoming available on YouTube.

The game’s 27-minute presentation debuted on Netflix before becoming available on YouTube. DAZED cover story: The magazine published an exclusive GTA 6 feature with Rockstar interviews and a cover dedicated to the game.

The magazine published an exclusive GTA 6 feature with Rockstar interviews and a cover dedicated to the game. Coordinated artist reveals: Musicians including Travis Scott and Future shared GTA 6-inspired artwork as part of the music rollout.

Musicians including Travis Scott and Future shared GTA 6-inspired artwork as part of the music rollout. GTA VI: The Album: Rockstar announced an official album, with vinyl editions, streaming releases, and promotional singles building excitement ahead of launch.

Rockstar announced an official album, with vinyl editions, streaming releases, and promotional singles building excitement ahead of launch. Limited-edition DualSense controllers: Rockstar and PlayStation have promoted special GTA 6 controllers.

Rockstar and PlayStation have promoted special GTA 6 controllers. The Goodtime State – Vice City Collection: The collection received its own reveal, followed by retailer listings and preorders.

The collection received its own reveal, followed by retailer listings and preorders. Game Informer cover story: The gaming magazine published a major feature exploring the upcoming release.

The gaming magazine published a major feature exploring the upcoming release. Official Rockstar merchandise: The studio released a range of clothing and collectibles, including a Zippo lighter and money clip.

The studio released a range of clothing and collectibles, including a Zippo lighter and money clip. Radio station reveals: Six of the game’s radio stations and their hosts have been officially introduced.

Six of the game’s radio stations and their hosts have been officially introduced. Promotional packages: Selected journalists and content creators have received packages connected to the game.

Selected journalists and content creators have received packages connected to the game. October 15 launch trailer: Rockstar released a new story trailer accompanied by music from Justice.

Rockstar released a new story trailer accompanied by music from Justice. Social media advertisements: Promotions for the game have also appeared across YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

With the Miami Heat’s Vice City event still ahead and advertisements continuing to appear around the world, Rockstar’s campaign is showing no signs of slowing down. We still have a month to go before GTA 6 launches, but parts of Miami are already starting to look like the real life Vice City.