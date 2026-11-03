Rockstar Confirms GTA 6 Midnight Release Times and Storage Size

Rockstar has confirmed that GTA 6 will have a midnight release, with New Zealand players getting access first. Meanwhile, a new PlayStation Blog announcement has revealed the PS5 preload date and storage requirement. Here is what you need to know before Grand Theft Auto VI launches on November 19.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

According to Rockstar Games, GTA 6 will release at midnight local time in each region. This means players will begin accessing Grand Theft Auto VI as November 19 arrives around the world in each time zone, rather than all at the same time.

Videos by VICE

As a result, New Zealand players will be among the first to jump into Jason and Lucia’s story. Their midnight launch arrives while much of the world is still on November 18. If you want to go into Rockstar’s open-world adventure without having major moments spoiled, you might want to avoid social media on that day.

For reference, here is when New Zealand’s midnight release happens across major time zones:

GTA 6 New Zealand Release Time

Region Time When GTA 6 Launches in New Zealand Date US Pacific (PST) 3:00 AM November 18 US Eastern (EST) 6:00 AM November 18 United Kingdom (GMT) 11:00 AM November 18 Central Europe (CET) 12:00 PM November 18 Japan (JST) 8:00 PM November 18 Australia — Sydney (AEDT) 10:00 PM November 18 New Zealand (NZDT) 12:00 AM November 19

To be clear, this table shows when New Zealand gets access. These are not the release times for each region’s own copy of GTA 6.

GTA 6 PS5 Pre load Begins November 10

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, PlayStation

Alongside the launch timing news, PlayStation has confirmed that the GTA 6 preload begins on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at midnight local time on PS5. Players who preorder digitally will be able to download the game ahead of its November 19 release.

That gives you more than a week to finish the download before heading into Leonida. Preloading does not give you early access, however. Even with installed on your console, you will still need to wait for the game to unlock in your region.

The November 10 date applies to the PS5 digital preload described in the PlayStation Blog announcement.

GTA 6 storage Size Requires at Least 212GB of Free Space

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, PlayStation

The GTA 6 storage size is 212GB on PS5 according to the official PlayStation blog. If your console is already filled with other games, you may need to clear some space before the preload opens. With a storage requirement this large, getting the download finished ahead of launch could save you a lengthy wait on release day.

Specifically, the PlayStation Blog tells players to clear at least 212GB. That is the confirmed storage requirement, rather than a separate measurement of the compressed download size. Between the midnight launch rollout and the November 10 PS5 preload, players can now start preparing for GTA 6’s November 19 release – and decide when to start avoiding spoilers.