GTA 6 Might Not Have GTA Online At Launch According to PlayStation

PlayStation might have just confirmed that GTA 6 will not have multiplayer at launch. This has sparked concerns among players that Rockstar Games might release the new GTA Online mode at a later date for a separate price. However, Sony did confirm that Grand Theft Auto 6 will have PS5 Pro enhancements.

PlayStation Calls GTA 6 a Single-Player Experience

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, PlayStation

Today is a busy day for Grand Theft Auto fans! Rockstar Games just confirmed the GTA 6 price and pre-order bonuses. Take-Two even released over 51 new in-game screenshots. However, PlayStation might have just dropped an even bigger surprise by potentially confirming that Grand Theft Auto 6 won’t have multiplayer at launch.

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On the official PlayStation blog, Sony posted a FAQ page with a question that reads: “Does Grand Theft Auto VI have any multiplayer modes or features?” Concerningly, Sony’s answer states: “GTA 6 is a single-player experience,” with no mentions of its much-anticipated online mode. “Grand Theft Auto VI will play best on PS5 by taking advantage of PS5’s immersive features to deliver a deeply engaging single-player experience when it launches on November 19.”

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, PlayStation

While this doesn’t 100% confirm that GTA 6 won’t have GTA Online at launch, many players have become concerned. After all, the game is only months away from release. It is also strange that Grand Theft Auto 6 is going up for pre-orders on June 25, and yet there is no mention of a multiplayer mode. However, many players are specifically honing in on PlayStation calling it a single-player experience at launch.

PlayStation Confirms GTA 6 PS5 Pro Support

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Players were also initially worried when the official PlayStation blog failed to mention PS5 Pro enhancements as well. If you know anything about Sony, they are never one to shy away from advertising a game having PlayStation 5 Pro features. The reason this has players concerned is that many were hoping GTA 6 would launch with a 60 FPS mode that uses PS5 Pro’s PSSR 2 upscaling.

However, Sony has just confirmed that GTA 6 will have PS5 Pro enhancements. The game’s official listing on the PlayStation store has now been updated to now include a “PS5 Pro” Enhancement tag. So it appears Sony are in fact confirming that the Grand Theft Auto 6 will ship with a PS5 Pro mode of sorts. Although we don’t know what enhancements that will be included with it.

Screenshot: PlayStation

Here are the GTA 6 PS5 features Sony has confirmed so far:

Confirmed GTA 6 PS5 Features

Haptic Feedback

Tempest 3D Audio

Integrated Speaker

Screenshot: PlayStation

Yep, that’s it. So it looks like we’ll have to wait to find out what enhancements will be included in the PS5 Pro mode. It could be possible that Rockstar Games is having Sony be tight-lipped about features until closer to launch. However, the lack of a multiplayer mode being mentioned and PS5 Pro improvements is certainly raising eyebrows among players.