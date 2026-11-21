There’s a money glitch in Grand Theft Auto VI that lets you farm the same warehouse over and over for cash. Here’s where to find the GTA 6 money glitch, how to reset the loot in seconds, and where to sell it.

GTA 6 Money Glitch Location

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The GTA 6 money glitch is located at an abandoned warehouse east of Hamlet. The warehouse and the vans nearby are loaded with cocaine and valuables. You’ll know you’re in the right place when you see a van with teddy bears on it outside and dead gang members inside the building.

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For your convenience, here’s the exact GTA 6 money glitch location on the Leonida map:

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Warning: The money glitch is not how Rockstar intended you to play Grand Theft Auto VI, and using it could negatively impact your experience and balance of the game. Use at your own risk.

How to Do the GTA 6 Money Glitch

To do the GTA 6 money glitch, loot the warehouse East of Hamlet as Lucia, switch to Jason, then quickly switch back to Lucia. This refreshes the cocaine within seconds so you can pick it up again without limitations. However, Jason needs to be far enough away from the warehouse for the reset to work.

1. Get a van with 10 storage slots

To speed up the process, steal a van or delivery truck with 10 storage slots. This lets you haul more cocaine in a single trip without having to constantly leave the location. Thankfully, there’s a van you can use just outside the warehouse.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

2. Register the van and park it by the entrance

Take the van to the nearest Pay ’n’ Spray or to Moses to register it so that you now own it. Then drive back to the warehouse and back the van up to the entrance so you can quickly stow your stolen drugs.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

3. Loot the van with teddy bears outside

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Look for the van with teddy bears on it just outside the warehouse. Walk around to the back of the vehicle, where you’ll find several bricks of cocaine you can grab.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

4. Loot the second van inside the warehouse

Head inside the warehouse, where you’ll find another van with even more cocaine to add to your stash.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

5. Pick up the cocaine on the office table

Walk farther into the warehouse until you reach the office section of the building. There’s more cocaine sitting on a table inside that you can quickly grab.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

6. Break open the office safe

Before you leave the office, break open the safe to grab the cocaine and valuables inside. You can open it without a code.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

7. Stow your loot and switch characters to reset it

Finally, head back outside and stow your haul in the van. The first run can net you around $40,000 in loot.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Once you’ve unloaded everything in your van, switch from Lucia to Jason, then quickly switch back to Lucia. If Jason is too close to the warehouse, the cocaine won’t respawn. After the loot resets, run through the same route and fill up the van and repeat the above steps.

When all 10 storage slots in your van are full, take the drugs to Tyrone or Dunk, depending on which chapter you’re in.

Can You Reset the GTA 6 Money Glitch Without Switching Characters?

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Yes, you can also reset the cocaine by driving about half a mile away from the warehouse and coming back. In my testing, switching to Jason and back to Lucia was much quicker because I could start looting again without leaving the area. You can repeat the route as many times as you want.

The Grand Theft Auto VI money glitch can be accessed as early as Chapter 2 once you complete GTA 6 Chapter 1 and leave Key Lento.