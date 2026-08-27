150 New GTA 6 Details Revealed in Netflix Extended Look and Previews

Rockstar Games has revealed over 150 new GTA 6 details and features through its 26-minute Netflix Extended Look and recent media previews. Here is everything we learned about the story, map, gameplay, Jason and Lucia, and more.

Everything We Learned About GTA 6 From Netflix Extended Look and Previews

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has finally given players an extended look at GTA 6, after releasing 26 minutes of gameplay footage. However, the was only a small part of a larger information drop, as select gaming outlets and content creators were also flown out to Rockstar North last month for an exclusive preview.

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Those previews have now been published following the Netflix event and revealed a staggering amount of new details about Grand Theft Auto VI. This includes an estimated 80-hour story, details about the map’s enormous size, an overhauled six-star Wanted system, Jason and Lucia’s optional romance, and much more.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

We have gone through the Netflix Extended Look and the newly released previews to compile every major detail revealed about GTA 6 so far.

All New GTA 6 Details Revealed

For your convenience, here is a breakdown of all 150 new GTA 6 details revealed in the Netflix Extended Look and Rockstar North previews:

Story, Missions, and Playtime

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Interestingly, certain optional activities can reportedly affect how parts of the narrative unfold. Much like Red Dead Redemption 2, the GTA 6 campaign will progress through a chapter-based structure. Rather than pushing players directly toward the next major objective, the campaign encourages them to spend time discovering everything Leonida has to offer. Open-world encounters will also connect more naturally with the campaign, making it less obvious where side content ends and the main story begins. Players will face a variety of decisions throughout Jason and Lucia’s journey, ranging from seemingly insignificant choices to major turning points. Smaller decisions may not have an obvious effect at first, but their impact can grow as the campaign progresses. More important choices, meanwhile, can dramatically alter events shortly after they are made. Rockstar believes these different narrative possibilities will give players a reason to experience the campaign more than once. Many missions will give players greater freedom when deciding how to complete an objective or make their getaway. For example, one sequence inside a high-rise building featured several possible ways to escape. Other missions will let players choose between getting behind the wheel or attacking enemies while their partner drives. Some police pursuits will point players toward the most effective getaway path, although they can still ignore it and find another route. Lucia’s ankle monitor is central to the campaign and reportedly helps set her partnership with Jason in motion. Both protagonists have detailed personal histories that will be uncovered through direct revelations and more subtle clues. Before settling on its criminal couple, Rockstar reportedly explored an earlier version of the game featuring four lead characters. Fans can still expect the sharp comedy and social commentary that the GTA franchise has become known for. However, Rockstar avoided filling the script with topical politics, viral trends, and fashionable phrases that could make the dialogue feel dated by the time the game launches.

Jason and Lucia’s Relationship

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

While roaming around Leonida, players will befree to switch back and forth between Jason and Lucia. Rockstar wants this feature to be accessible throughout most of the game, but it may become unavailable during specific moments in the campaign. Outside of story missions, the two protagonists can spend time apart or team up in the open world. If players want some company, they can contact the other character by phone and invite them over. When the pair are riding in the same vehicle, players can move to another seat and hand driving duties over to their partner. This also allows Jason or Lucia to attack pursuing enemies while the other focuses on making the getaway. When players are controlling someone else, Jason and Lucia will continue going about their lives according to their individual schedules. Players may receive casual messages from the other protagonist about what they are doing or things that need to be handled back home. Repeatedly dismissing these texts may damage the connection between Jason and Lucia. Although the pair initially show romantic interest in one another, players will ultimately determine whether those feelings develop into something more. Players can instead keep their partnership strictly platonic and still experience the complete campaign. Anyone hoping to develop their romance will need to spend additional time with the pair away from the main missions. Their connection can be improved by doing things together, including working out, visiting stores, changing their appearance, sightseeing, and pulling off crimes. The strength of their bond may change how certain events and scenes play out. Regardless of any personal tension between them, Jason and Lucia will remain partners when the campaign requires them to work together. Developing their romance is primarily a roleplaying choice and does not unlock special attributes or mechanical benefits. Players can have the couple walk hand in hand while spending time together. Jason and Lucia will also acknowledge each other through subtle interactions, including keeping doors open for their partner. While traveling around Leonida, either character may suggest abandoning the original plan to check out a nearby pastime or potential job.

GTA 6 Map and Open World

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Rockstar describes the GTA 6 map as “very big,” although it has not publicly provided an exact measurement. Reports from the previews claim the entire map could be approximately three times larger than Red Dead Redemption 2. Other reported estimates suggest the complete map could be around twice the size of GTA 5. Vice City alone is reportedly around twice as large as GTA 5’s version of Los Santos. One preview claim suggests GTA 6 could contain a populated area approximately 11 times larger than the inhabited portion of GTA 5’s map. Each district will have its own architecture, population, and visual identity inspired by the culture of that location. The pause-screen map now uses detailed satellite imagery instead of the simplified street layout seen in previous games. Exploration will be rewarded with activities and encounters that are not always marked by traditional mission icons. Random events can unfold naturally as players travel through Leonida. One unusual encounter lets players give pills to a suspicious lawyer sitting inside a dumpster in exchange for legal advice. Players can fast travel using a rideshare application called Ryde Me. Jason and Lucia can have full conversations with passengers while traveling in taxis. Leonida features more television and radio advertisements than any previous Grand Theft Auto game. Advertised products include the antidepressant Angstipan and a Prairie Sandwich containing an absurd 30,000 calories. The open world includes pool, mini golf, kayaking, scuba diving, parachuting, gyms, and zoo visits. Animals found in zoos or the wilderness can be studied and added to a collection list. The feature is reportedly based on Red Dead Redemption 2. Players can pet dogs and interact with pets in the game’s overworld. A new Focus ability highlights useful objects and points of interest while also helping players avoid the police.

NPCs and World Interactions

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 reportedly contains more than 600,000 NPC animations, compared to approximately 55,000 in GTA 5 and 300,000 in Red Dead Redemption 2. Rockstar says its NPCs are individually art-directed instead of being created solely by procedurally combining clothing and body parts. Leonida’s population will feature a much wider range of heights, weights, and body types. Animations dynamically adjust to an NPC’s size so characters can interact more naturally with objects and other people. Players can greet, taunt, provoke, or defuse NPCs using an expanded version of Red Dead Redemption 2’s interaction system. NPCs can notice when Jason or Lucia is listening to their private conversations. Following someone for too long may make them uncomfortable and cause them to confront the player. Some residents of Leonida carry weapons and may initiate violence without being attacked first. Ambient conversations can develop into activities or unexpected open-world events. Players may be able to prevent certain situations from becoming violent by threatening an NPC without firing their weapon.

Phone and Social Media

Jason and Lucia’s phone is now a physical object within the game world rather than a traditional interface placed over the HUD. The camera moves closer to the character’s hand whenever the phone is used. Snapmatic returns as GTA 6’s parody of social-media platforms such as Instagram. Jason and Lucia cannot upload their own photographs because they are fugitives trying to avoid leaving a digital trail. Players can still browse posts, follow accounts, and observe conversations taking place online.

Safehouses, Vehicles, and Customization

Jason and Lucia can share a safehouse and live together. Safehouses function more like the camps in Red Dead Redemption 2 than the largely private properties found in earlier GTA games. Other characters may regularly enter, leave, or even own the locations Jason and Lucia use as bases. Safehouses will be more interactive than homes featured in previous Grand Theft Auto games. Players can trim or shave their hair and facial hair while at home. Completely new hairstyles must still be purchased from salons or barbers. Different salons and clothing stores carry exclusive hairstyles and cosmetic items, encouraging players to visit multiple businesses. Jason and Lucia can each own several personal vehicles and store them at their safehouses. Vehicle trunks are functional and can be used to carry spare clothing and weapons. Keeping an alternative outfit in a vehicle can help players change their description while escaping the police. Jason and Lucia’s bodies will change depending on how players treat them. Exercising increases strength and muscularity, while overeating causes the protagonists to gain weight. Food also provides a substantial health boost. Shopping, exercising, and visiting salons can be done alone or together as a couple.

Wanted System and Police

GTA 6 brings back the six-star wanted level after GTA 5 reduced the maximum to five stars. A crime must be witnessed by an NPC or detected by an alarm before the police are notified. Responding officers receive specific information about the reported crime and its suspects. Crime scenes remain marked as active search areas after Jason or Lucia has escaped. Police may continue investigating the original location until the area eventually cools down. A one-star wanted level should be relatively easy to escape, while six stars will produce the series’ most chaotic police response. Escaping at three stars or higher can be particularly difficult inside Vice City because of its narrow roads, heavy traffic, and dense population. Players can leave their vehicles and use alleys or side streets to evade pursuing officers on foot. Running, jumping, and climbing have been reworked to make on-foot escapes feel smoother. Police can learn the suspect’s face, clothing, and vehicle. The HUD displays separate indicators showing which identifying details are known to law enforcement. Changing hairstyles can remove the police’s description of the protagonist’s physical appearance. Simply putting on glasses or changing hats will not be enough to fool officers. Players must equip an entirely different outfit to eliminate their clothing description. Wearing a mask during a crime and removing it afterward can prevent the police from learning the protagonist’s appearance, even when CCTV is present. Abandoning a recognized vehicle and switching to another one can reduce police attention. If officers know they are chasing a couple, Jason and Lucia can split up to divide their attention. Players can tell the other protagonist to escape while they remain behind and draw the police away. The separated partner will send a text after successfully escaping. Hollow wanted-star outlines indicate that the police are searching but do not know what the suspect looks like. If either protagonist is arrested, the traditional “Busted” screen appears before the player respawns. Jason or Lucia can be arrested even while the other protagonist remains free and continues escaping. Some missions are deliberately designed to escalate into unavoidable confrontations. Rockstar generally encourages players to enter a crime scene, complete the objective, and escape before the police arrive.

Combat and Criminal Profile

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Enemies can be incapacitated without being killed. Shooting an enemy in the arm or leg can take them out of a fight non-lethally. Accurate players can shoot weapons directly out of an enemy’s hands. Particularly impressive acts of violence may trigger cinematic slow-motion camera angles similar to Red Dead Redemption 2. The Criminal Profile system serves as GTA 6’s alternative to Red Dead Redemption 2’s Honor system. Unlike Honor, Criminal Profile does not divide the player’s actions into simple good and evil categories. Patterns of behavior can influence how Leonida’s residents react to Jason and Lucia. A player’s Criminal Profile may also affect how certain parts of the story develop. Unnecessary violence and excessive destruction can contribute to the player’s profile. Surprisingly ordinary actions, such as correctly disposing of trash, may also shape the profile. Violence required by missions or necessary during robberies will not automatically damage the player’s Criminal Profile. Successfully completing robberies and carrying out crimes efficiently can improve Jason or Lucia’s reputation as capable criminals.

Robberies and Money

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Money will be more important to the campaign than it was in previous Grand Theft Auto games. Players may need to raise a specific amount of cash before they can advance parts of the main story. Money can be earned by stealing and selling vehicles, robbing businesses, holding up stores, and completing bank heists. Jason and Lucia can target robbery locations individually or as a couple. Completing robberies together contributes to their relationship. Robberies are built around the choice between escaping quickly and stealing as much as possible. Blowing open a safe is faster, but the explosion may damage some of the valuables inside. Searching for a safe combination takes longer but preserves the full value of its contents. Spending additional time inside a robbery location increases the chance that police will arrive before the player escapes. Officers can surround a store or bank and wait for Jason and Lucia to come outside. Many robbery locations include secondary exits that can be used to avoid the police. Stolen jewelry, vehicles, and other valuables must be sold through specialized fences. Vehicle fences may provide information about valuable cars stored in locations such as police impound lots.

Stealing and Selling Cars

Stealing parked vehicles is more complicated than simply pressing a single button. Vehicles are separated into security tiers, with expensive models being considerably harder to steal. The WAINK phone app can scan a vehicle before the player attempts to take it. A vehicle scan reveals its estimated value, personal registration cost, lock status, alarm, and tracking technology. Older vehicles can be opened with relatively simple equipment such as a slim jim. Modern luxury cars may require advanced devices such as key-cloning tools. Some vehicles cannot be stolen early in the campaign because the necessary equipment is unlocked through story progress. Cars with someone already sitting behind the wheel can still be taken through traditional carjacking. Stolen cars lose value when they are delivered to a fence with visible damage. Delivering vehicles in good condition will be more challenging because Vice City has narrower roads and denser traffic. Certain cars contain advanced GPS trackers that automatically report their location to police. Players may need to maintain a high speed to outrun a tracker’s signal or abandon the vehicle before officers arrive.

GTA 6 Performance and Camera Options

Content creator Davy Jones claims the standard PS5 version of GTA 6 currently runs at 30 frames per second. The preview did not confirm whether PS5 Pro will offer a higher-frame-rate Performance Mode. First-person gameplay reportedly will not be included at launch. Rockstar has not officially confirmed the reported frame-rate limitations or absence of first-person mode.

With GTA 6 featuring an enormous open world, an estimated 80-hour story, and Rockstar’s most ambitious gameplay systems yet, the long-awaited sequel is shaping up to be the studio’s biggest game to date. Thankfully, players won’t have to wait much longer, as Grand Theft Auto VI launches on November 19, 2026.