GTA 6 Just Revealed a Massive Number of New Gameplay Details

A massive collection of new GTA 6 gameplay details has been revealed by content creators who previewed the game in July. Here is a breakdown of the biggest new Grand Theft Auto VI features, including fuel, robberies, police, vehicles, relationships and the open world.

New GTA 6 Features Revealed

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Back in July, select press outlets and content creators were flown to Rockstar North to see gameplay from Grand Theft Auto VI. Their GTA 6 previews then went live alongside Rockstar Games’ official Extended Look presentation on August 27.

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However, some of those content creators have now compiled additional details and features they learned while previewing the game and recently posted them online. YouTuber TGG, for example, published a lengthy post on X outlining many of the mechanics Rockstar showed him.

While some of these GTA 6 features were previously known, we now have considerably more information about how they work. For your convenience, here is a breakdown of the biggest new Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay details revealed by TGG and French outlet TroisCouleurs.

GTA 6 Police and Heat System

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Police officers and enemies no longer appear on the minimap. Instead, players must use the Focus ability to detect police through walls and locate nearby threats.

Crimes must be witnessed and reported before police respond. An NPC can call the police, an alarm can be triggered during a robbery or a stolen vehicle’s tracker can automatically report the crime.

A new Heat system works alongside GTA 6’s traditional wanted stars and tracks exactly what the police know about Jason and Lucia.

Heat indicators can reveal whether police have CCTV footage, descriptions of the characters’ appearances and outfits, information about their weapons or details about their getaway vehicle.

Players can address each piece of evidence individually by destroying CCTV footage, changing clothes, hiding weapons, switching vehicles or separating Jason and Lucia.

Splitting Jason and Lucia up during an escape can reportedly remove an entire wanted star.

Solid white stars mean the police have a direct line of sight on the player, while flashing white stars indicate that the player has broken their line of sight.

Hollow stars mean that a crime has been reported, but the police do not have a description of the suspect. During the Extended Look, Lucia rode directly past officers with hollow stars without being identified.

Red wanted stars mean players have technically escaped the police but remain inside the active search area.

At the highest wanted level, police will search across the entire map instead of remaining inside a smaller search radius.

Police can establish a perimeter around a recently robbed store in case the player returns.

Police vehicles contain shotguns or assault rifles in their trunks and may also carry body armor. However, every police car has a tracker, making it difficult to use one as a getaway vehicle.

NPCs respond more realistically to nearby shootouts. Civilians who cannot safely escape may crouch behind police cars, walls or benches instead of simply running away.

TGG also witnessed Rockstar attempt a store robbery that quickly went wrong. The developer knocked out the clerk without killing her, destroyed the CCTV footage and searched for a safe code.

However, someone had already contacted the police, forcing him to leave empty-handed before officers arrived and surrounded the building. According to Rockstar, these interconnected systems are designed to make players decide when to continue a robbery and when it is better to cut their losses.

GTA 6 Vehicles, Fuel and Driving

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 has a fuel mechanic, and players can refuel vehicles at gas stations by holding R2 for approximately 10 seconds. Gas stations can also repair damaged vehicles.

Fuel is not intended to constantly interrupt gameplay. It will reportedly matter most when players grab a random vehicle during a getaway without checking how much gas it has.

Rockstar acknowledged that fuel would be a divisive feature among GTA fans.

GTA 6’s driving and vehicle physics have been rebuilt from the ground up. Rockstar is aiming to combine the weightiness of GTA 4 with the accessibility of GTA 5.

Individual vehicles have more distinct handling characteristics based on their drivetrain, tires, suspension, steering and power.

Powerful rear-wheel-drive vehicles require more careful throttle control, while taking a supercar off-road will be considerably more difficult.

GTA 6 has denser traffic and narrower roads than GTA 5, making high-speed driving more challenging.

Hijacking an occupied car triggers a quick-time event to pull the driver out. Passengers may also fight back and attempt to drag the player from the vehicle.

Parked cars can be entered by smashing a window or quietly using a slim jim.

Smashing a window can trigger the vehicle’s alarm and potentially alert the police.

Vehicles have different security levels. Some can be hotwired, while more expensive models require specialized tools such as a key cloner.

Car-theft tools are unlocked by completing work for different fences throughout the game.

Players can scan cars with a phone app called Waink. The app displays the vehicle’s security level, required theft tool, tracker tier, registration cost and resale value.

Higher-level trackers have a unique speed mechanic. Driving quickly keeps them silent, but slowing down causes them to beep and eventually report the player’s position.

Tracker removal and vehicle registration options are unlocked by progressing with car fences.

Players can register stolen street vehicles as personal cars by paying a fee, although high-end vehicles cannot be registered early in the game.

Pay ’n’ Sprays return and can be used to repair vehicles, change their basic color and remove vehicle Heat.

Mod shops have different specialties. Most offer basic upgrades, but certain customization options are exclusive to specific locations.

Players cannot purchase safehouses, as those are unlocked through the story. However, garages can be purchased to increase personal vehicle storage.

A stolen vehicle can be stored safely in a garage before the player gains the ability to officially register it.

Vehicle storage affects how much loot players can carry. Bikes provide almost no additional storage, while cars, vans and trucks can hold progressively more duffel bags.

Personal vehicles can be recovered through Scooter Bros. Cars abandoned during a police chase may be guarded or eventually impounded, increasing the cost of getting them back.

Shooting tires has a significant effect on vehicles, potentially causing drivers to lose control or flip their cars.

Optional crash cameras can trigger during major collisions.

The PlayStation handbrake control has moved to the X button because L1 and R1 are used for shooting while driving.

Every vehicle has a weapon storage crate.

A vehicle menu allows players to open the trunk, lower a convertible roof and access other functions.

GTA 6 Criminal Profile System

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 has a Criminal Profile system, but Rockstar says it is not a morality meter like Red Dead Redemption 2’s Honor system.

Criminal Profiles are divided into named states rather than being represented by a constantly moving bar.

The known states range from Professional to increasingly violent classifications such as Aggressive, Violent and Psycho.

There is another state beyond Psycho in which the Criminal Profile icon cracks and shatters. Reaching this point is reportedly irreversible for the remainder of that playthrough.

Jason and Lucia have separate Criminal Profiles. This means players can make one character a careful professional and the other a violent criminal.

Players improve their Professional status through restraint and control, such as completing a robbery without unnecessarily killing or injuring anyone.

Criminal Profile notifications can be disabled for players who do not want to engage heavily with the system.

A character’s Criminal Profile may affect certain elements of the story, although Rockstar says there is no correct way to play.

The feature appears to give players more opportunities to role-play without removing the chaos associated with Grand Theft Auto. Players can still cause as much destruction as they want, but their decisions may now have lasting consequences.

Jason and Lucia’s Relationship

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Jason and Lucia’s relationship is represented by different states rather than a visible romance meter.

Dates happen dynamically instead of through the fixed dating system featured in GTA: San Andreas and GTA 4.

Players can create their own dates by visiting the zoo, kayaking, walking along the beach or participating in other activities together.

Jason and Lucia can text each other, say goodnight, hold hands and walk with their arms linked.

Visiting the gym together can become an emergent date, with the other character exercising alongside the player.

TroisCouleurs also witnessed Jason and Lucia encounter NPCs jumping from a bridge. The group dared the couple to join them, so they jumped into the water while holding hands, only for someone to steal their car while they were swimming.

GTA 6 Robberies and Money

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 has three forms of money: bank funds, physical cash and stolen goods carried in duffel bags.

Money stored in the bank is safe and can be managed using the BuckMe app.

Cash held by the player can be lost upon death and must be physically deposited at an ATM.

Loot stored in duffel bags cannot be spent until it is sold to a fence.

Robberies range from small convenience stores to jewelry stores, payday lenders, banks, criminal compounds, armored vans and full-scale heists.

Smaller stores do not appear as robbery opportunities on the map, but players can attempt to rob almost any shop they enter.

Higher-level targets can appear on the map alongside an estimated payout.

New robbery locations can be discovered through story characters, tips from NPCs or simply by exploring the world.

Robberies can be completed alone or alongside Jason or Lucia.

Every store can play differently based on its entrances, security cameras, safe locations, employees and customers.

Store clerks, security guards and civilians may attempt to fight back or interfere with a robbery.

Safes require codes that can be discovered by searching the area or receiving information from a fence.

Different fences specialize in particular types of stolen goods, including cars, drugs and jewelry.

Fences unlock through story progression. As a result, players may acquire valuable goods before they have a contact capable of selling them.

Money can temporarily gate story progression. Rockstar says this encourages players to engage with robberies and other activities while giving major story events time to breathe.

TroisCouleurs reportedly witnessed two store robberies, and neither unfolded the same way. Employee reactions, civilian involvement, police response times and the overall escalation were different during each attempt.

Rockstar has also acknowledged GTA 5’s problem of giving players millions of dollars near the end of the campaign without providing enough meaningful ways to spend it.

GTA 6 Gunplay and Weapons

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Traditional auto-aim is no longer enabled by default. GTA 6 instead has a freer aiming system with a small amount of stickiness, although these settings can be adjusted.

Police and other enemies do not appear on the minimap.

Focus slows time and highlights weak points. Red targets represent lethal shots, while yellow targets can incapacitate an enemy without killing them.

Focus can identify vehicle components such as the engine block, gas tank and tires.

Hit markers change color depending on the result. White represents a hit, yellow means the enemy has been incapacitated and red confirms a kill.

Jason and Lucia always have access to two concealed handguns.

Players can carry two long guns, but only one can be placed on their back. The other must remain visible in the character’s hand.

Long guns can be stored in any vehicle, although only personal vehicles preserve the player’s complete selected loadout.

NPC reactions depend on how weapons are carried. Civilians may tolerate a firearm holstered on the player’s back but become frightened when it is held and ready to fire.

Police may initially warn players carrying a weapon before the situation escalates.

Some NPCs can draw concealed weapons and fight back when threatened.

Weapons have greater recoil and weight. Players cannot continuously fire a rifle with the same accuracy possible in GTA 5.

Jason and Lucia can physically hand weapons to each other.

Pistols can be fired as quickly as the player can press the trigger.

Optional kill cameras inspired by Red Dead Redemption 2 and Max Payne are included.

Quick weapon swapping is available.

GTA 6 Movement

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Cover remains mapped to R1 on PlayStation.

Crouching is separate from the traditional cover system and allows players to strafe during combat.

Shoulder switching returns from Red Dead Redemption 2.

A prone movement option was not shown during the preview.

Sprint is no longer mapped to tapping X, and is instead re-mapped to the L2 (left joystick) prompt instead.

GTA 6 Side Activities

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Gyms are completely optional, but using them provides modest improvements to health, stamina and Focus.

Players must purchase a gym membership at the front desk.

Protein shakes, energy drinks and other items provide temporary boosts that can help characters complete additional repetitions.

Gym exercises include treadmill running, punching bags, squats, lat pulldowns, bench presses and deadlifts.

Cardio exercises improve stamina, while strength training increases health.

Jason and Lucia’s bodies can change based on their habits. Characters can gain weight from eating too much or lose muscle if they stop training.

Sleep is tracked and being well-rested affects the regeneration of certain attributes.

Fishing is said to be as detailed as it was in Red Dead Redemption 2, although fish must be released because they cannot be carried.

Hunting is tied to one of Jason’s contacts and can be used to make money.

Other confirmed activities include basketball, pool, mini golf, backyard wrestling and a walkable shooting range.

Swimming has a dedicated lung-capacity meter that replaces the stamina bar when entering the water.

GTA 6 Open World and NPC Details

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 reportedly contains hundreds of enterable interiors, although Rockstar did not confirm the previously rumored figure of 700.

Safehouses are highly interactive. Players can eat food, throw away trash and shave at bathroom mirrors.

Hair can be cut shorter at a safehouse but cannot be made longer without visiting a barber.

GTA 6 has a zoo and functional drive-thrus.

Rockstar previously experimented with requiring players to purchase groceries but removed the mechanic after deciding it went too far. Snacks and drinks can still be purchased.

Fast-travel options include buses, trains, trams, taxis and RydeMe, GTA 6’s equivalent of Uber.

Scooter Bros can deliver a personal vehicle to the player, which was not possible in GTA 5’s single-player campaign.

Confirmed phone apps include BuckMe, RydeMe, Scooter Bros, WhatUp, Waink, Snapmatic and a fitness app.

Social media is fully integrated into the world. NPCs can post about events that players can then travel to and witness in real time.

Greet and Antagonize interactions return and can be used with any NPC.

GTA 6 has a photo mode, but Rockstar Editor was not available in the version shown to previewers.

Streamer Mode can disable copyrighted music.

The traditional radio wheel has been removed. Players scroll through stations individually, while podcasts have a separate on-demand menu.

GTA 6’s television system is considerably more extensive than GTA 5’s. Rockstar reportedly hired outside animation studios to help create its in-game programming.

Traffic density changes depending on the location and time of day. TroisCouleurs revisited the same road later in the day and encountered much heavier end-of-day traffic.

Small environmental details include sand sticking to shoes, visible sweat after sprinting, plants moving through water and reflections appearing in windows, mirrors and puddles.

The elevator sequence featured in the GTA 6 Extended Look was live gameplay rather than a pre-rendered cutscene.

GTA 6’s map is reportedly twice the size of GTA 5’s and three times the playable area of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Vice City alone is said to be twice the size of Los Santos, while the city and its surrounding developed areas are approximately 11 times larger than GTA 5’s urban region.

Leonida is pronounced “Lee-Oh-Nigh-Da.”

GTA 6 Is Shaping Up to Be Rockstar’s Most Ambitious Game Yet

There is a mind blowing number of systems packed into GTA 6. Even relatively simple actions like stealing a car or robbing a store now interact with vehicle security, witnesses, CCTV footage, police Heat, Criminal Profiles and the relationship between Jason and Lucia.

What makes these details so impressive is how naturally everything appears to work together. GTA 6 is not just giving players a larger map, but it is creating a more reactive world where actions can produce unpredictable consequences.

Based on everything shown during these previews, Grand Theft Auto VI could be the most detailed and ambitious open-world game ever made. We will finally get to experience it ourselves when GTA 6 launches on November 19, 2026.