6 New GTA 6 Screenshots Revealed on PS5 and Xbox Boxes

Customers who got their physical copies of GTA 6 early have revealed six new screenshots from the game. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S code-in-a-box editions of Grand Theft Auto VI each feature three different screenshots on the back.

GTA 6 Physical edition reveals new screenshots

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

We’re now just nine days away from the launch of GTA 6, and the excitement has gone through the roof for the Rockstar Games title. Players are so hyped that they’re losing their minds over new screenshots featured on the back of the game’s box.

Videos by VICE

Players who got the GTA 6 physical edition early have posted photos of both the PS5 and Xbox boxes and have revealed never-before-seen screenshots. Interestingly, both versions of the game have different images on their packaging. Xbox for example, features Lucia holding a shotgun over her shoulder, an aerial shot of Vice City, and Jason loading a pistol.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The GTA 6 PS5 box, on the other hand, features Lucia pointing a pistol at the screen, an aerial shot of a plane over the ocean, and Jason leaning against a car. And yes, players are so excited for Grand Theft Auto VI that even blurry screenshots on the back of a box are enough to get them hyped. Hey, we totally get it!

GTA 6 PS5 Pro and Xbox Features Listed on the Box

On top of the new GTA 6 screenshots, the physical editions list a few features for PS5 and Xbox. Here’s what’s listed on each box.

PS5 — PS5 Pro Enhanced and DualSense features

— PS5 Pro Enhanced and DualSense features Xbox Series X|S — Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

What Comes in the GTA 6 Physical Edition?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The physical edition comes with a download code and a double-sided A3 poster. So if you’re picking up a boxed copy for your shelf, there’s also something you can hang on your wall. You’ll still need to redeem the code and download the game before you can play.

If you’ve been zooming in on photos of the box to get a better look at Vice City, at least you won’t have to squint much longer. Grand Theft Auto VI launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19.