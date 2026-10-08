Rockstar Releases New GTA 6 Screenshots & Radio Stations Early

Rockstar Games has released new GTA 6 screenshots and revealed some of the radio stations featured in Grand Theft Auto VI. From Flash FM to Dirty South Classics, players can now preview select stations ahead of launch. The developer has also revealed radio hosts, including Bad Bunny and Lana Del Rey.

GTA 6 Radio Stations and DJs Revealed

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has revealed many of the Grand Theft Auto VI radio stations as well as their hosts. In an update to their site, the developer confirmed GTA 6 will feature its biggest and most varied selection of in-game radio and podcasts yet.

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So if you tend to spend half your time in GTA driving around listening to music, it sounds like you’ll have plenty to choose from. The reveal includes six stations covering everything from modern Latin music to metal.

Here are the GTA 6 radio stations featured in the latest update:

Cocoteo FM: Modern Latin music hosted by El Martillo and La Gata.

Modern Latin music hosted by El Martillo and La Gata. Back Country Radio: Country music hosted by MW and Delta Dawne.

Country music hosted by MW and Delta Dawne. AfroBank FM: African classics, amapiano, 3-step, and more, hosted by Burna and Palmsy.

African classics, amapiano, 3-step, and more, hosted by Burna and Palmsy. The Chamber: Metal from the 1980s and beyond, hosted by DJ Kerry and DJ Tom.

Metal from the 1980s and beyond, hosted by DJ Kerry and DJ Tom. Flash FM: Pop music hosted by Robyn and Alex.

Pop music hosted by Robyn and Alex. Dirty South Classics: Southern rap and hip-hop classics hosted by Trick and Trina.

These are only some of the stations players will hear across Leonida. Rockstar’s website also mentions classic rock and talk radio, meaning the six featured stations aren’t the complete GTA 6 radio station list.

Confirmed GTA 6 Radio Hosts Include Bad Bunny and Lana Del Rey

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has also confirmed several artists and personalities as GTA 6 radio hosts and DJs, including:

Bad Bunny

Burna Boy

Lana Del Rey (and her Husband)

(and her Husband) Trick Daddy

Trina

RaiNao

Robyn

Morgan Wallen

Confirmed genres include classic rock, modern hip-hop, pop, metal, dance, Latin, ’80s music, electronic, blues, and ballads. Players will also have talk radio and podcasts to listen to while exploring Leonida.

How to Preview GTA 6 Radio Stations Early

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

You can preview select GTA 6 radio stations now through Rockstar’s official music page. Simply choose the station you want to hear and select “Preview Station” to get an early taste of its music.

If you’re already trying to decide which station will become your go-to while exploring Vice City and Leonida, this gives you a chance to start figuring that out before launch.

New GTA 6 Screenshots Released by Rockstar

Alongside the radio station reveal, Rockstar has shared several new GTA 6 screenshots. Fans can browse and download the official images through the Grand Theft Auto VI website. However for your convenience, here are the three new screenshots released by Rockstar Games:

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Between the new screenshots and radio previews, there’s plenty to check out in Rockstar’s latest update while waiting for Grand Theft Auto VI to release on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.