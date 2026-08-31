Rockstar Releases New GTA 6 Screenshots of Vice City, Jason and Lucia

Rockstar Games has released a new collection of GTA 6 screenshots featuring Jason, Lucia and Vice City. The stunning 4K images provide another look at the protagonists, character customization and the massive open world of Grand Theft Auto VI.

Rockstar Games Releases New GTA 6 Screenshots

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has quietly updated its website with a handful of new GTA 6 screenshots. The 4K images showcase several aspects of the much-anticipated game, including Jason and Lucia wearing different hairstyles and outfits. One image also gives us a closer look at the extensive tattoos covering Lucia’s arms.

Videos by VICE

More importantly, the latest batch of screenshots offers another stunning glimpse at GTA 6’s Vice City. The tropical location is filled with towering skyscrapers, luxury waterfront properties and busy waterways. For your convenience, here are all the new GTA 6 screenshots released by Rockstar Games today:

Jason and Lucia Interrogation

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The first screenshot shows Jason and Lucia standing over someone during what appears to be an interrogation scene.

Jason and Lucia’s New Customization Styles

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

In the third screenshot, Jason and Lucia are cruising through Vice City in a convertible while sporting completely different hairstyles and outfits. The image also provides a detailed look at their tattoos, piercings and other customization options.

Vice City Skyline (Day)

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

This panoramic screenshot showcases Vice City’s enormous waterfront skyline during the day. The image also features towering luxury buildings, speeding boats, helicopters and a tropical coastline packed with detail.

Jason and Lucia Police Chase

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

In this new image, we see Jason and Lucia attempt to escape the police on a dirt bike as a helicopter circles overhead. The image also demonstrates the games new dual-switching mechanic, which will allow Jason to automatically drive while players use Lucia to shoot her gun while riding on the backseat.

More GTA 6 Trailers Are on the Way

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Thankfully, these screenshots won’t be the last new look we get at GTA 6 before its launch. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick previously described the Netflix Extended Look as “one of the hors d’oeuvres,” before teasing: “There are appetizers, a main course, and dessert to follow.”

This suggests that Rockstar Games still has several major trailers and reveals planned for Grand Theft Auto VI in the coming months. For now, these screenshots offer another impressive look at the scale and incredible level of detail players can expect from Vice City.