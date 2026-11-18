The GTA 6 New Zealand trick is reportedly letting Xbox players in the US jump into Vice City early. But claims of PlayStation account suspensions are also circulating, and the method works differently on PS5. Here’s what we know about the early unlock and the reported suspensions.

Does the New Zealand Trick Work With GTA 6?

Yes, Xbox Series X|S players are reporting that the New Zealand trick works with GTA 6. Players in an Xbox Reddit thread say they were able to get in early after switching their console’s location to New Zealand and restarting.

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The trick works because Rockstar is releasing GTA 6 at midnight local time in every region on November 19. By the time it hit midnight in Auckland, it was still 3 AM PT / 6 AM ET on Wednesday, November 18 in the US. That gave players using the trick a head start of up to 18 hours over their local launch in the continental US.

Does the GTA 6 New Zealand Trick Work on PS5?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, PlayStation

On PS5, the early unlock is tied to the PlayStation Store region where you bought the game. You’d need a New Zealand PlayStation account and a copy purchased through that region’s store.

If you already bought GTA 6 on a US account, changing your PS5’s time zone won’t unlock it early. PlayStation’s support page also confirms that your account’s country or region is locked once you create it.

Can You Get Banned for Using the GTA 6 New Zealand Trick?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

So far, the suspension claims are unverified. The reports making the rounds primarily involve PlayStation users who allegedly created New Zealand accounts ahead of launch. We couldn’t verify why those accounts were reportedly suspended or find a GTA 6-specific announcement from Sony or Microsoft about bans for using the trick.

There’s a distinction worth keeping in mind if you’re on PS5. PlayStation’s terms of service require players to register their account in their country or region of residence. Sony says it can suspend or restrict accounts created with false information. On Xbox, the method players describe uses the console’s Location setting and the digital copy they already own.

Personally, I recommend just waiting for your region’s official launch time if you are on PS5. It’s not worth the risk. Plus we’ve already waited 13 years for Rockstar’s masterpiece, what is a few extra hours?

How to Play GTA 6 Early With the New Zealand Trick on Xbox

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Xbox

If you decide to try it, do so at your own risk. You’ll need a digital copy of GTA 6 installed on your Xbox Series X or Series S. Here’s how to change your console’s location to play Grand Theft Auvo VI early:

Open Settings on your Xbox. Go to System and select Language & location. Under Location, select New Zealand. Select Restart now to apply the change. Once your Xbox restarts, launch Grand Theft Auto VI from your library.

If you’d rather wait for your own region’s unlock, Grand Theft Auto VI releases at midnight local time on Thursday, November 19, on both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For a full break down of when its playable in other countries, check out our .