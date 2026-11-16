How to Play GTA 6 Early With New Zealand Trick – Release Times Explained

After 13 years of waiting, GTA 6 is almost here, and some US players could be driving around Vice City as early as Wednesday morning. If the New Zealand trick works on your console, you could play Grand Theft Auto VI over 18 hours before it unlocks in your region.



Will the New Zealand Trick Work for GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The New Zealand trick is expected to work on Xbox Series X|S, but Rockstar and Microsoft haven’t confirmed it will be enabled for GTA 6. On PS5, the early unlock applies to a New Zealand PlayStation Store copy. Changing your console’s settings won’t unlock a US pre-order early.

Videos by VICE

According to Rockstar’s release schedule, GTA 6 unlocks at midnight on November 19 in each store region. The New Zealand trick takes advantage of that staggered rollout by switching your console’s time to the the region that get its first. When the game unlocks at midnight in Auckland, it’ll still be 3 AM PT / 6 AM ET on Wednesday, November 18 in the US.

That said, Rockstar and Microsoft have not officially confirmed that US players will be able to switch their region on Xbox. We won’t know until it’s out in New Zealand.

What Time Does GTA 6 Come Out in California?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 is scheduled to unlock digitally in California at 9 PM PT on Wednesday, November 18, on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. If the New Zealand trick works for your copy, you could play as early as 3 AM PT that same day.

The US PlayStation Store lists a launch time of midnight Eastern on November 19, and reported Xbox store timestamps line up with it. That’s already Wednesday night on the West Coast, even if you leave your console and account settings alone.

How you’re playing California release time New Zealand unlock, if available to you Wednesday, November 18 at 3 AM PT Regular US digital unlock for PT Users Wednesday, November 18 at 9 PM PT

When Does GTA 6 Come Out in New Zealand?

GTA 6 comes out in New Zealand at 12 AM NZDT on Thursday, November 19. That is 3 AM PT or 6 AM ET in the US on November 18. If you’re trying the New Zealand trick from another country, here’s when that same unlock happens on your clock:

Time Left to Enter: Deadline: November 18, 2026 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds

For your convenience, here is the earliest GTA 6 is playable in your time zone if the New Zealand trick works:

Region GTA 6 New Zealand unlock in your time zone US West Coast (PT) Wednesday, November 18 at 3 AM US Central (CT) Wednesday, November 18 at 5 AM US East Coast (ET) Wednesday, November 18 at 6 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Wednesday, November 18 at 11 AM Central Europe (CET) Wednesday, November 18 at noon India (IST) Wednesday, November 18 at 4:30 PM Japan (JST) Wednesday, November 18 at 8 PM Sydney, Australia (AEDT) Wednesday, November 18 at 10 PM Auckland, New Zealand (NZDT) Thursday, November 19 at midnight

How to Play GTA 6 Early With the New Zealand Trick

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Note: While the method has worked with previous staggered releases, neither Rockstar nor Microsoft has confirmed it will work for GTA 6. So we’ll have to wait until midnight Auckland time to confirm it actually works for this release.

How to Do the New Zealand Trick on Xbox Series X|S

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Xbox

If you already pre-ordered GTA 6 digitally on Xbox, the New Zealand trick uses your console’s Location setting. Here’s how to try it:

Press the Xbox button on your controller and open Profile & system > Settings. Go to System > Language & location. Under Location, select New Zealand. Select Restart now to apply the change. Try launching your pre-loaded copy of GTA 6 once the New Zealand release goes live at 3 AM PT / 6 AM ET on Wednesday, November 18.

If your copy stays locked, switch your console back to your usual location and check your store’s countdown timer.

How to Play GTA 6 Early on PS5 With a New Zealand Copy

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

On PS5, you need a New Zealand PlayStation Store copy of GTA 6. Sony ties the storefront to your PSN account’s country or region, so changing your PS5’s clock won’t unlock a US pre-order early.

Sign in on your PS5 with a PSN account registered in New Zealand. Open the New Zealand PlayStation Store and purchase GTA 6 on that account if you don’t already own it. Sony says your billing information should match your account region. Download the game from the purchasing account’s library or the New Zealand store listing. To play from another profile on the same PS5, open Settings > Users and Accounts > Other > Console Sharing and Offline Play on the purchasing account and select Enable. This step is optional if you’re playing on the account that bought the game. Launch GTA 6 once the New Zealand copy unlocks at midnight NZDT on Thursday, November 19, which is 3 AM PT on Wednesday, November 18.

If you already pre-ordered Grand Theft Auto VI on your US PlayStation account, you will not be able to do the New Zealand trick, and will have to wait for 9 PM PT or Midnight ET to play it. The GTA 6 pre-load feature is already available on all consoles, so you can get the download out of the way before launch night.