GTA 6 is officially out in New Zealand, and players are now diving into Leonida for the first time. Here’s when Grand Theft Auto VI unlocks in the US and around the world, plus the PS5 update you’ll need before you can play.

What Time Does New Zealand Get GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 is now playable in New Zealand as it unlocked midnight NZDT which is 3 AM PT / 6 AM ET on Wednesday, November 18 in the US. Because Rockstar chose to do a staggered release, players in New Zealand were the first to get access to Grand Theft Auto VI on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Videos by VICE

How Are People Playing GTA 6 Early?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Players in New Zealand can already play GTA 6 because Rockstar is releasing Grand Theft Auto VI in waves based on each region’s local midnight time. So if you’re in the US and already seeing gameplay clips, New Zealand’s release went live 18 hours before the scheduled US digital unlock.

You may also see people talking about the GTA 6 New Zealand trick. That’s when Xbox players change their console’s location to New Zealand to try to access that region’s earlier unlock time. Rockstar and Microsoft haven’t confirmed that switching regions works for Grand Theft Auto VI. But at the time of writing, it’s assumed it does. So some US players may be playing the game early right now through this method.

What Time Does GTA 6 Come Out in Eastern Time?

GTA 6 is scheduled to unlock digitally in the US at 12 AM ET on Thursday, November 19 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. If you’re on the East Coast, that’s midnight Wednesday night going into Thursday. For a deeper break down, check out our GTA 6 Release Times Explained guide.

What Time Does GTA 6 Come Out in Pacific Time?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 is scheduled to unlock digitally in the US at 9 PM PT on Wednesday, November 18. If you’re in California or elsewhere on Pacific Time, you can jump in Wednesday night. That’s the same US store unlock as midnight Eastern.

GTA 6 Worldwide Release Times

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

According to Rockstar’s release schedule, GTA 6 launches at midnight on November 19 in each store’s local region. The US digital stores use midnight Eastern, which falls on November 18 across the rest of the continental US. Here’s how the rollout lines up in Pacific Time.

Pacific Time (Nov. 18) Region Digital unlock in local time 3 AM PT New Zealand (Auckland) 12 AM NZDT, Nov. 19 5 AM PT Australia (Sydney, Melbourne) 12 AM AEDT, Nov. 19 7 AM PT Japan and South Korea 12 AM JST / KST, Nov. 19 8 AM PT Singapore and Hong Kong 12 AM SGT / HKT, Nov. 19 10:30 AM PT India 12 AM IST, Nov. 19 3 PM PT Central Europe (France, Germany, Italy, mainland Spain) 12 AM CET, Nov. 19 4 PM PT United Kingdom 12 AM GMT, Nov. 19 7 PM PT Brazil (Brasília, São Paulo) 12 AM BRT, Nov. 19 9 PM PT United States 9 PM PT / 10 PM MT / 11 PM CT, Nov. 18; 12 AM ET, Nov. 19

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, PlayStation

You need PS5 system software version 14.23.00 or later to play GTA 6. PlayStation Support confirmed the firmware requirement ahead of launch, so if you’ve already preloaded the game, there’s still one more download to check for. The firmware is a separate download from the GTA 6 day-one patch.

To check for the update on your PS5 or PS5 Pro, go to Settings → System → System Software → System Software Update and Settings, then select Update System Software if an update is available.

When Will GTA 6 Come to PC?

Rockstar hasn’t announced a PC release date for GTA 6. The November 19 launch covers PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Any 2027 window you’ve seen is still speculation until Rockstar or Take-Two confirms when the game is coming to PC.

However, there have been some reports claiming that Rockstar are aiming for GTA 6 PC release sometime between January and March 2027. This was not confirmed by Rockstar or any official sources though, and should be treated as speculation.